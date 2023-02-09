PARK HILLS – Reserve guards Tyler Conkright and Gabby Moore shined through a necessary upgrade in minutes Wednesday as the Mineral Area women battled significant foul trouble.

Michell Butler was a reliable force inside with another stout double-double, and the Cardinals downed Crowder 65-34 to complete the second wave of their Region 16 schedule.

Mineral Area (17-8, 7-3) handcuffed the visiting Roughriders to just 20 percent shooting and 2-of-21 from 3-point range while forcing 19 turnovers.

The eventual blowout carried a much different complexion at the midway mark. The Cardinals headed to halftime with a fragile 22-18 lead amid their own shooting woes.

Starting forward Audra Pasakarnis had just received her third foul on a charging call, and leading scorer Lexi McCully picked up her fourth on a defensive bump just 17 seconds into the third quarter.

A bench that has struggled for production at times this season stepped up admirably, and MAC removed any danger by outscoring Crowder 23-6 in the dominant period.

Although Crowder (11-3, 3-6) tapped into its roster 11 players deep, it simply had no physical answer in the paint for Butler, who amassed a season-high 19 rebounds along with 14 points.

Butler triggered the gradual separation with consecutive second-chance baskets. Moore sank a runner among seven points, and delivered a pinpoint pass from midcourt to Pasakarnis for a layup and 34-20 edge.

Katelyn Chomko continued the push with a deep 3-pointer, and Conkright knocked down another after slipping behind the defense for a previous uncontested layup.

The Cardinals established a 45-24 lead entering the fourth, and Butler finished twice more on entry passes before the second Conkright triple made it 58-30.

Chomko totaled 13 points with five assists and four steals. Conkright added 10 points along with six rebounds, and Destiny Williams provided five steals plus five assists.

Mineral Area never trailed after 3-pointers by Chomko and McCully bookended an 8-0 start through its first four offensive possessions.

The Roughriders found a spark in the second quarter as Jaelin Glass quickly netted 10 of her 14 points. After striking from the perimeter, she emerged through traffic for a layup to make it 17-15.

Chomko answered with a 3-pointer, however, then hustled to control a steal along the sideline before throwing a seated outlet pass to Pasakarnis for a transition basket.

The Cardinals were most elated when back-up center Jazzlyn Nixon snapped a season-long field goal drought on a late 3-point play after Kyndal Dodd dived for a rebound to extend the possession.

Mineral Area will travel to Jefferson for a third meeting on Saturday.

Claire Affolter contributed six points and seven rebounds for Crowder.