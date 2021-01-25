Mason, Koch enter MAC Athletic Hall

PARK HILLS – Janekia Mason was beginning to emerge as an undeniable force in 2016 while helping head coach Gary Koch deliver the first Region 16 women’s basketball title for Mineral Area.

By the time she graduated the following spring, the versatile power forward and native of Covington, Tenn. became the initial First Team All-American in program history.

Mason and Koch once again stood side by side on Saturday evening as the two newest inductees into the St. Francois County Rotary Club/MAC Athletic Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held during halftime of the Cardinals’ 74-64 season-opening win over Vincennes as Koch watched his successor and former assistant Briley Palmer triumph in her debut.

Mason helped MAC post a combined 48-12 record over her two seasons in Park Hills. Her overall skill and production would skyrocket as a sophomore with 15 double-doubles.

She secured Region 16 Player of the Year distinction, and was a two-time NJCAA National Player of the Week in 2016-17 while shooting 58 percent from the field and averaging 19.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.