PARK HILLS – Mineral Area women’s basketball guard Lexi McCully has been selected as an NJCAA Third Team All-American after excelling in consecutive 20-win seasons.

The sophomore from Grand Rapids, Mich. averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while making 79 percent of her free throws this season for the Cardinals.

A vocal presence and the lone player back from the 2021-22 squad, McCully was a dangerous weapon from the perimeter at any time.

She knocked down at least five 3-pointers in five separate games, and was 7-of-12 while netting a season-high 29 points in a 75-63 victory over ranked rival Three Rivers on Nov. 19.

The ball was in her hands for the closing seconds of the season opener against John A. Logan. MuCully attacked and scored through contact before converting the 3-point play in a 69-66 win.

McCully previously landed First Team All-Region distinction after Mineral Area beat four ranked foes amid a 22-11 final record.