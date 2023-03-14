PARK HILLS – Lexi McCully was the lone returning player to the Mineral Area women’s basketball team, and stood at the forefront of consecutive 20-win seasons.

The sophomore guard has been selected for First team all-Region 16 honors along with transfer center Michell Butler and freshman guard Katelyn Chomko.

The Cardinals finished 22-11 overall and second in the region tournament last week. They topped rivals Three Rivers twice and Moberly once among victories over four ranked opponents.

McCully averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 79 percent from the line. She had a season-high 29 points against Three Rivers in November after going 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

Butler provided a major post presence at both ends of the court for Mineral Area, averaging a double-double at 11 points and 10.6 rebounds with 1.8 blocks. She shot a team-best 57 percent from the field.

Chomko matched her season high of 21 points during the win over Moberly, and tallied 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

McCully and Butler were each named to the MCCAC all-conference First Team. Chomko picked up Second team honors.