McCully finds range with 29, MAC edges Jefferson

PARK HILLS – Lexi McCully enjoyed her most prolific shooting performance this season, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team pushed through another tough battle.

The freshman guard from Grand Rapids, Mich. drained six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 on Saturday as the Cardinals held off Region 16 opponent Jefferson 76-66.

Mariah Stewart bounced back from a rough outing against State Fair on Wednesday to notch eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter while dishing out four assists.

Mineral Area (15-7, 5-3) posted a 43-29 lead at halftime after Yasmine Pankey connected from long range with two seconds left on the clock.

The Cardinals worked for quality shots to begin the third quarter, but missed three consecutive layup attempts and left an opening for the visitors to threaten.

Jefferson (7-13, 2-6) finished three points better than its season average, and landed four starters in double digits. Sophomore forward Mar Tomas totaled 17 points and nine rebounds.

Neveah Howard dropped in nine of her 15 points in the final period, and brought the Vikings within 65-61 on a second-chance jumper with 4:16 remaining.

Mineral Area suffered only 12 turnovers, but at times forced the issue offensively to its detriment down the stretch. A timely defensive play prevented the gap from further narrowing.

Raissa Nsabua and Gracee Smith extended their pressure to create an over-and-back violation, and the next stop enabled Nsabua to race in transition for a feed to Stewart.

Another costly turnover befell Jefferson on an errant pass out of bounds, and McCully increased the difference to nine by striking from the left corner off a return pass.

After Howard knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 72-66, Michaela Ayers found Stewart inside for a clinching field goal in the final minute.

Smith briefly derailed the Vikings’ comeback bid by swishing a triple for a 65-56 lead, and ended with 15 points. Ayers grabbed eight rebounds and Nsabua dished out five assists for the Cardinals.

McCully perhaps shined brightest during the second quarter with 11 points, including three big shots from the perimeter, then added two more triples to resist a clear momentum shift toward Jefferson.

Tomas converted a 3-point play after drawing contact on a made jumper, and Laila McNeal drove the length of the court for an ensuing layup.

Two free throws by Coral Molist made it 52-47 before McCully answered on a kickout pass by Emily Kellum. Smith trumped a Howard basket from beyond the arc to restore a 58-49 advantage.

Although both teams were cognizant to avoid foul trouble with 17 healthy players between them, MAC sought to boost tempo in the second quarter.

Nsabua sparked a 10-0 run with a driving layup, and McCully landed back-to-back threes as Mineral Area established its largest lead at 40-25.

Smith highlighted the opening stanza with three baskets, getting past the defense twice after catching passes diagonal passes in stride.

Teammate Quincy Erickson was limited to four points, but earned four pairs of free throws by attacking the lane during the first half.

Howard notched 15 points and McNeal added 12 in defeat. Alanna Crumley chipped in 10 points, and gave the visitors their final lead on a 19-foot jumper out of a rebounding scramble at 11-10.

McCully achieved her previous season best of 19 points three games ago against Wabash Valley.

Mineral Area makes its lone trip of the season to Crowder on Wednesday. The Roughriders have lost seven of their last nine games.

