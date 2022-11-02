McCully saves Cardinals with clutch 3-point play

PARK HILLS – Lexi McCully brought back her aggressive streak as the lone returning player to the Mineral Area women’s basketball roster.

The sophomore guard established a physical presence for the season opener Tuesday with six rebounds in the first quarter, and was the primary offensive option with the outcome at stake.

McCully netted a tiebreaking 3-point play on a runner that drew contact with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the Cardinals emerged with a 69-66 triumph over John A. Logan.

Mineral Area (1-0) showed inexperience when rushing into crucial miscues while blowing a 15-point advantage in the fourth quarter, then closed calmly during its final two possessions.

John A. Logan (0-1) applied full-court pressure off a tying free throw, but McCully passed over a double team in the backcourt to break it.

Katelyn Chomko perhaps shuffled her feet just before releasing an excellent bounce pass, but nothing was called as Audra Pasakarnis finished with a foul to regain a 66-64 lead.

Madison Calvin immediately grabbed the missed free throw, and raced end to end for a powerful layup to bring the Lady Vols even with 22 seconds to play.

MAC point guard Gabby Moore left Calvin on the floor with a dazzling cross-over move seconds later, but the Cardinals elected to hold for one shot with no timeouts remaining.

McCully attacked the lane and released the ball from 14 feet for a friendly roll. She finished with a game-high 28 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Chomko scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half while dealing five assists, and Pasakarnis provided nine points plus eight rebounds. The Cardinals survived shooting just 32 percent from the field.

Turnover disparity ultimately cost John A. Logan, which committed 24 while forcing 14. The visitors were nearly rewarded for a stunning comeback.

Mineral Area opened the final period with an assist from Moore to a cutting Chomko, and McCully nailed a step-back 3-pointer for a 61-46 advantage with 6:23 remaining.

But the Cardinals struggled mightily with help defense from there. The Lady Vols charged back as Calvin and Jaden Berry – who eventually fouled out – repeatedly bolted toward the paint off the dribble.

Sophomore forward Endya Robinson scored a team-high 17 points, and notched her third basket within an 11-0 run spanning 2 ½ minutes on an entry dish from Calvin.

Chomko answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing, but a missed layup and subsequent bad pass enabled Logan to continue its steady push.

Rylea Johnson split free throws once fouled on a drive, and Kendra Johnson tied it from the stripe after stealing a pass on the ensuing inbound.

Calvin compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Berry added 11 points in defeat. John A. Logan never led after Chomko and McCully opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers.

Destiny Williams dished to Pasakarnis for a layup, then converted her own offensive rebound into points while restoring a 17-9 cushion for the Cards near the conclusion of the first quarter.

Calvin buried a nice runner along the baseline to bring the Lady Vols within 21-16, but McCully finished a drive with the right hand before sinking her third 3-pointer to help MAC lead 29-24 at halftime.

Local recruits Tyler Conkright of North County and Kyndal Dodd of Fredericktown made their collegiate debuts as the Cardinals utilized 10 players in all.

Conkright, who missed her senior high school campaign in recovery from knee surgery, sank a 3-pointer during the third quarter after collecting a couple of offensive rebounds and a steal earlier on.

Head coach Briley Palmer also has younger brother Hayden Sprenkel, who wrapped his playing career at Missouri Valley College, installed as the new assistant coach.

Annaliese Driscoll chipped in six points for Mineral Area, which will travel to preseason ninth-ranked Hutchinson on Friday.