ST. LOUIS – During a basketball season littered with bouts of adversity, the production from sophomores Masyn McWilliams and Tyeshia Mitchell continues to rise.
The Mineral Area women delivered a solid defensive effort with a slightly thinner bench on Wednesday evening, and outlasted host St. Louis 61-43.
McWilliams scored 18 of her 26 points after halftime, and Mitchell totaled 16 points and eight rebounds while helping the Lady Cardinals pull away.
Mineral Area (14-7) needed strong minutes from its starters with top reserve guard Riana Rangi-Brown already unavailable to play due to injury.
The situation was further magnified when sophomore guard Natalia Lalic limped to the bench with two minutes left in the third quarter and did not return.
St. Louis (5-11) entered the contest in a similar position with seven active players, and stayed within 48-38 when Ronne’zja Elliott began the final stanza with a 3-pointer.
McWilliams answered with a triple moments later, and added two more while powering MAC across the finish line with 11 points in a closing 13-3 run.
You have free articles remaining.
She also netted transition layups off steals and assists from Ruby Benn and Angela Sorrell in the second half, as the Lady Cardinals increased a 32-24 lead to 46-31.
Janet Garrett paced the Archers with 13 points, while Elliott added nine and Ashalei Hughes chipped in eight more. The home team was an excellent 9-of-10 from the line.
Mitchell secured two offensive rebounds on the opening possession, and Mineral Area jumped ahead 8-0 on a Keanna Williams putback after McWilliams and Lalic connected from long range.
Elliott scored in transition to bring St. Louis closer at 20-17, but Mitchell finished a flashy assist from Lalic before attacking on a 3-point play to highlight her 10-point second quarter.
The newest member of the MAC roster made her college basketball debut as Sydni Basler – the career scoring leader at Valle Catholic High School – was on the court for the last four minutes.
Basler completed her second season with the volleyball program last fall, and fills a vacancy created by the departure of two players earlier this month.
Mineral Area will face State Fair for Homecoming on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.