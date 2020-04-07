You are the owner of this article.
McWilliams lands All-American status
McWilliams lands All-American status

MAC McWilliams

Mineral Area sophomore guard Masyn McWilliams scores on a transition layup during first quarter action against Crowder on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Park Hills. McWilliams received NJCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention on Tuesday after averaging 19.5 points per game this past season.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

The Mineral Area women’s basketball program needed to fill a significant scoring void despite entering this past season having five sophomores with starting experience.

Masyn McWilliams best embraced that challenge, bumping her average points per game from 11.1 as a freshman to 19.5 for the 20-10 Lady Cardinals.

Her efforts were recognized from a national perspective on Tuesday, as the NJCAA listed the 5-9 guard among its Division I Honorable Mention All-America honorees.

McWilliams shot 48 percent from the field, including 33 percent on her 3-point attempts, and brought down 4.9 rebounds per contest.

An explosive quality to her game could be seen whether attacking from the perimeter or breaking ahead of the pack for a number of transition baskets.

She enjoyed a particularly superb January, notching at least 20 points seven times within a stretch of eight games. Her career high of 28 occurred on three occasions.

McWilliams became the 10th and last All-American to play for recently retired head coach Gary Koch, following 2018-19 teammate and two-time recipient Holly Forbes.

Her next stop at the NCAA Division I level will be OVC member SIU-Edwardsville.

McWilliams signed with MAC after starring at Saxony Lutheran High School. The Crusaders reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals or better in each of her varsity seasons.

She finished runner-up in voting for Region 16 Player of the Year to Jefferson guard Tyra Brown, who was chosen to the All-America First Team.

