McWilliams lands All-American status

The Mineral Area women’s basketball program needed to fill a significant scoring void despite entering this past season having five sophomores with starting experience.

Masyn McWilliams best embraced that challenge, bumping her average points per game from 11.1 as a freshman to 19.5 for the 20-10 Lady Cardinals.

Her efforts were recognized from a national perspective on Tuesday, as the NJCAA listed the 5-9 guard among its Division I Honorable Mention All-America honorees.

McWilliams shot 48 percent from the field, including 33 percent on her 3-point attempts, and brought down 4.9 rebounds per contest.

An explosive quality to her game could be seen whether attacking from the perimeter or breaking ahead of the pack for a number of transition baskets.

She enjoyed a particularly superb January, notching at least 20 points seven times within a stretch of eight games. Her career high of 28 occurred on three occasions.

McWilliams became the 10th and last All-American to play for recently retired head coach Gary Koch, following 2018-19 teammate and two-time recipient Holly Forbes.