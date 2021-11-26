Mineral Area controls glass in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Freshman guard Lexi McCully scored 15 points off the bench, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team never trailed while defeating McCook (Neb.) 75-56 on Friday evening.

Quincy Erickson provided 13 points and Michaela Ayers matched Mariah Stewart with 11 apiece to give the Cardinals four players in double figures.

Mineral Area (7-3) converted 16-of-20 free throws, and posted a lopsided 47-24 edge in rebounds with Gracee Smith and Stewart collecting eight each.

Vanessa Jurewicz netted a game-high 18 points for McCook (4-4). Maite Lara Garcia chipped in 13 points, and Carla Torrubio Cano pulled down 12 rebounds.

Raissa Nsabua produced half of her eight assists within the opening 2 ½ minutes, as the Cardinals crisply moved the ball for quality shots.

She first set up Nijah Moore with an entry feed, then found Ayers for an open 3-pointer before Erickson broke ahead of the pack for two finished layups and a 10-2 start.

Nsabua drove for a 3-point play later in the first quarter that ended in a 23-10 differential. McCook briefly trimmed the margin to single digits when Jurewicz sank a triple to spark her 12-point second period.

The Cardinals, who committed 12 turnovers, answered with consecutive 3-pointers by Smith and Ayers, and maintained a 41-29 lead at halftime.

McCully earned two separate trips to the line after highlighting the third quarter with an attacking dribble from midcourt and dazzling layup off a spin move in the lane.

Mineral Area crashed the offensive boards to earn at least three shots on four possessions in the stanza. Moore cleaned up her own missed runner, and McCully made it 64-40 on a follow jumper to beat the buzzer.

Garcia notched three baskets from the post for the Indians, but Stewart powered her way around one defender from the low block to restore a 71-48 advantage.

Moore ended with eight points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals, who will face seventh-ranked New Mexico JC at noon on Saturday.

