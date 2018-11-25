PARK HILLS – Two healthy stretches of scoreless defense enabled the Mineral Area women’s basketball team to employ numerous lineup combinations in varied roles on Sunday.
The Lady Cardinals protected the cushion created by an opening 12-0 run, and topped SE Illinois for the second time this season in a 63-46 victory.
Natalia Lalic knocked down two 3-pointers during a dominant first quarter, and netted a game-high 14 points after switching to more of an attacking offensive role.
Freshman forward Rionne Papa provided a season-best 12 points, and Masyn McWilliams scored 10 for Mineral Area (6-2), which tabulated a 43-39 rebounding edge.
Holly Forbes finished with nine rebounds and six points while taking only six shots from the field in the win. She collected six caroms before the Falcons produced their first point.
SE Illinois was paced by 11 points each from Shamari Tyson, Allana Hurst and Kyla Covington while shooting just 29 percent from the field.
Lalic sank her first three after Forbes opened the game with putback, then assisted a cutting Masyn McWilliams between two defenders in the paint during the initial spurt.
SE Illinois (4-4) snapped its first drought on a 3-pointer by Jazmen Anthony with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter, but played more than seven minutes of the second without scoring.
Mineral Area utilized its bench thoroughly with the comfortable lead, and extended it to 22-6 when freshman Claire Busse notched her second field goal as Georgia Sideri zipped a baseline pass her way.
Keanna Williams drilled a 17-foot jumper for the Lady Cards before halftime, but a 3-pointer from Tyson made the margin 29-14 heading into the break.
Papa converted a 3-point play inside after dribbling in from the foul line, and McWilliams drove the lane for a layup to generate the largest separation of the afternoon at 20 points.
SE Illinois got a steal and score from Tyson plus another transition basket by Anita Donaque-Solans, and offered its closest approach at 43-33 after Anthony struck again from long range.
But the Lady Cardinals received a physical boost from freshman Caitlyn Holmes, who scored six points and drew two fouls in the third quarter after watching much of the first half with two fouls.
She secured a steal near the baseline and guided an accurate outlet pass to a streaking Lalic, whose fast-break layup opened the fourth and extended the MAC advantage to 51-34.
Papa and Williams thwarted any chances of a SE Illinois challenge with two baskets each down the stretch, and Connor Watkins dished to Kinsley Payne for a capping layup.
The Lady Cardinals registered 16 assists – doubling the total achieved by the Falcons – and committed just 10 turnovers in the game while forcing 14.
Bre’Anna Douglas grabbed nine rebounds for SE Illinois, which tallied only two second-chance points.
Mineral Area will face Arkansas Baptist on Friday and NE Oklahoma A&M on Saturday at the Three Rivers Classic in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
