Mineral Area tops struggling State Fair

Mineral Area seized command with a 13-0 run spanning six minutes of the second quarter. Sample hit a turning shot from the low post and drew an ensuing charging foul to get it started.

Moore dribbled quickly on a fast break and fired a spinning pass to Erickson for a 3-pointer and 30-13 advantage that slightly shrunk to 34-20 heading into halftime.

Stewart backed her defender down for two baskets early in the third quarter, and the Cardinals quickly pulled away with several aggressive layups in transition.

Moore double clutched in the air to finish an impressive drive. Ashanti Davis later scored twice on sharp outlet passes from Michaela Ayers and Pankey for an eventual 58-26 lead.

State Fair more than doubled its previous scoring output with 28 points over the last nine minutes as the Cardinals rested their starters.

Chambers had seven points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-point play on a drive after Mineral Area had established its largest cushion of 71-31.