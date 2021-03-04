Mineral Area tops struggling State Fair

PARK HILLS – Freshman guard Nijah Moore posted her first collegiate double-double, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team snapped a three-game slide on Wednesday.
The Cardinals committed only 11 turnovers, cutting their season average nearly in half, and held State Fair to 31 percent from the field while rolling to an 85-54 home win.
Moore totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs, and Mineral Area (5-8, 3-4) made 21-of-26 free throws while achieving its largest margin of victory this season.
Quincy Erickson highlighted the bench production with 11 points, and Jayla Sample added 10 points with six rebounds. Kayleigh Winch and Mariah Stewart chipped in nine points each.
Yasmine Pankey compiled seven points, five assists and three steals, and drained a 3-pointer to spark a dominant 24-6 scoring margin in the third quarter.
State Fair (0-7, 0-6) had only eight players in uniform because of recent injuries, and struggled to a 3-of-20 performance from beyond the arc.
Grace Goodwin paced the Roadrunners with 12 points while Ja’Kyah Amous and Aaliyah Chambers each finished with 10. Donnisia Harrison had eight points and seven rebounds.
Mineral Area seized command with a 13-0 run spanning six minutes of the second quarter. Sample hit a turning shot from the low post and drew an ensuing charging foul to get it started.
Moore dribbled quickly on a fast break and fired a spinning pass to Erickson for a 3-pointer and 30-13 advantage that slightly shrunk to 34-20 heading into halftime.
Stewart backed her defender down for two baskets early in the third quarter, and the Cardinals quickly pulled away with several aggressive layups in transition.
Moore double clutched in the air to finish an impressive drive. Ashanti Davis later scored twice on sharp outlet passes from Michaela Ayers and Pankey for an eventual 58-26 lead.
State Fair more than doubled its previous scoring output with 28 points over the last nine minutes as the Cardinals rested their starters.
Chambers had seven points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-point play on a drive after Mineral Area had established its largest cushion of 71-31.
Davis ended with eight points and seven rebounds for MAC. Ashley Smith notched three field goals late in the action, and Skye Allen scored her first points of the season on two free throws.