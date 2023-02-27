SEDALIA, Mo. – Sophomore guard Lexi McCully scored a game-high 26 points, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team clinched its second straight 20-win campaign on Saturday evening.

The Cardinals shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, and escaped State Fair 70-66 on to complete a three-game sweep of the regular season.

Katelyn Chomko added 13 points, Audra Pasakarnis and Destiny Williams netted nine each, and Michell Butler brought down 11 rebounds for Mineral Area (20-10, 10-5).

The same two teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday in the opening round of the Region 16 playoffs. The Cardinals will host the game as the higher No. 3 seed.

State Fair (13-15, 3-12) slashed its maximum 11-point deficit to 68-66 when center Jada Shipp converted a 3-point play in the lane with 35 seconds left.

McCully attacked from the midcourt circle, and coaxed in a runner that bounced high off the rim with 9 seconds on the clock. Chomko made her clinching third steal on the ensuing inbound.

Tyler Conkright went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc for MAC, which committed just 11 turnovers and led 17-9 through one quarter and 36-32 at halftime.

Shipp produced a strong double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Roadrunners, who made 15-of-21 free throws compared to 13-of-23 by the Cardinals.

Kayla Dooley totaled 14 points with five assists, and Biance Stocks had 10 points with five assists.