Mineral Area women emerge past State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – Three excellent passes helped the Mineral Area women’s basketball team shake off an otherwise rocky offensive performance against winless state Fair.
Freshman guard Nijah Moore shined with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Wednesday, and the Cardinals prevailed 61-53 on the road.
Mineral Area (7-11, 5-7) compiled 10 more rebounds than the Roadrunners to overcome the burden of 17 turnovers, and limited its opposition to 35 percent shooting.
Quincy Erickson totaled 11 points plus seven rebounds, and knocked down her third 3-pointer with four seconds left in the third quarter to create a 46-39 advantage.
State Fair (0-12, 0-10) pulled to within 52-46 on a shot from the paint by Aaliyah Chambers, but missed a chance to close further as Jayla Sample drew a charging foul with five minutes left.
The Cardinals delivered a modest but important 9-2 run to gain separation. Ashley Smith started it with her lone field goal on a putback.
Michaela Ayers took a skip pass from Sample and attacked for a layup, then found Ashanti Davis in the lane for another basket through contact.
Moore used an aggressive baseline drive to bounce a pass out to Ayers, who pushed the margin to 61-48 with the Cardinals’ seventh triple of the evening from the left corner.
Sample ended with nine points, four assists and three steals. Mineral Area finished just 2-of-7 from the line as plenty of contact was permitted in the brisk contest.
Donnisha Harrison paced the Roadrunners with 10 points while Briasia Garza matched Chambers with eight each. Chambers sank a runner to keep her squad within 25-23.
Mineral Area had just committed back-to-back turnovers on errant passes, but managed to produce a 7-0 run heading into halftime as Sample drove end to end for a layup following a Yasmine Pankey 3-pointer.
Although Harrison scored on three driving scoops in the early minutes for the host squad, Erickson sparked the Cardinals with a pair of 3-pointers late in the first quarter for a 21-13 cushion.
Ayers had eight points, and Pankey chipped in seven points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals, who will host Jefferson on Saturday afternoon.