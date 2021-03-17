Mineral Area women emerge past State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – Three excellent passes helped the Mineral Area women’s basketball team shake off an otherwise rocky offensive performance against winless state Fair.

Freshman guard Nijah Moore shined with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Wednesday, and the Cardinals prevailed 61-53 on the road.

Mineral Area (7-11, 5-7) compiled 10 more rebounds than the Roadrunners to overcome the burden of 17 turnovers, and limited its opposition to 35 percent shooting.

Quincy Erickson totaled 11 points plus seven rebounds, and knocked down her third 3-pointer with four seconds left in the third quarter to create a 46-39 advantage.

State Fair (0-12, 0-10) pulled to within 52-46 on a shot from the paint by Aaliyah Chambers, but missed a chance to close further as Jayla Sample drew a charging foul with five minutes left.

The Cardinals delivered a modest but important 9-2 run to gain separation. Ashley Smith started it with her lone field goal on a putback.

Michaela Ayers took a skip pass from Sample and attacked for a layup, then found Ashanti Davis in the lane for another basket through contact.