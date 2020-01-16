PARK HILLS – For the second time this season, standout guard Tyra Brown and Jefferson forced the Mineral Area women to regroup from a somewhat sloppy third quarter.
But once again, the Lady Cardinals upped their defensive intensity, and seized command by stringing together a series of productive possessions.
Mineral Area closed with a 28-9 surge over the final 8 ½ minutes on Wednesday evening, and prevailed 74-58 at home after trailing early in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Masyn McWilliams notched at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games, scoring 12 of her game-high 27 during the final period.
Natalia Lalic finished with 16, including three 3-pointers in the second half, and equaled Ruby Benn with five assists for the Lady Cardinals (13-6, 2-1).
Brown, who entered the contest ninth in the nation at 21.9 points per game, compiled 20 along with 10 rebounds to help keep her squad in contention.
She scored a go-ahead layup off a steal in the third quarter, and the Vikings assumed a 49-46 lead when Katerina Patkova knocked down a short jumper.
McWilliams answered with a tying 3-pointer from the right wing, and inflicted more damage with two driving layups as MAC began to regain separation.
Tyeshia Mitchell converted a key 3-point play after catching a lob in the post, and fulfilled her usual role as a defensive catalyst with five steals.
Lalic found McWilliams and Riana Rangi-Brown breaking for transition layups, then combined with Rangi-Brown for 3-pointers on back-to-back trips as the margin swelled to 70-58.
Mineral Area made 16-of-22 free throws, and got seven points each from Williams and reserve forward Angela Sorrell ahead of its formidable test Saturday at Moberly.
Williams picked up two fouls within the first four minutes, but driving layups by McWilliams and Lalic still staked the Lady Cardinals to a 16-6 advantage.
The home team cooled off quickly from there, and Jefferson (9-10, 0-1) mounted a 16-5 run. Brown dropped in 11 second-quarter points, including a go-ahead layup at 22-21.
The Vikings faced an unexpected setback late in the first when a short fuse from their tallest weapon and shot blocker, 6-foot-5 center Giana Copeland, resulted in her ejection.
Copeland was assessed her first technical when taking exception to a hard collision with Rangi-Brown. The second resulted from an obscene gesture directed at jeering MAC fans after sinking the second of two ensuing free throws.
Lalic made 3-of-4 attempts while stationed all alone at the opposite stripe, and no further contentious situations would arise.
Benn stepped around a defender to finish a layup, and McWilliams drilled a corner 3-pointer during a 9-0 spurt that restored a 30-22 MAC edge.
Brown countered with a steal and basket before also connecting from long range, and Chiara De Virgillio followed her own miss ahead of the halftime buzzer to draw Jefferson within 33-31.
Augustina Talasimov had 13 points for the Vikings after missing the previous encounter between the Region 16 rivals on a neutral court in early December.
