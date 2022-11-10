Mineral Area women regroup against JV squad

PARK HILLS – Tyler Conkright has exhibited no obvious hesitation or negative effects on the basketball court since her recovery from major knee surgery.

The freshman guard and North County graduate brought a welcomed physical presence to the Mineral Area starting lineup, as illustrated by one particular hustling effort in the first quarter on Wednesday.

Conkright tracked and ripped away an offensive rebound near the sideline, then aggressively forced her way between two opposing players to secure control of the next missed shot.

The Cardinals collectively rebuilt some confidence after falling in blowouts to a pair of ranked opponents in Kansas last weekend, and eased past the Missouri Baptist junior varsity 88-30.

Lexi McCully paced the offense for a fourth straight game with 19 points and five assists, and drained three 3-point shots to help the home team establish a 44-14 halftime lead.

Back-up point guard Syrene Sanders shined defensively with eight steals, and grabbed six rebounds while giving Mineral Area (2-2) a fourth player in double digits with 10 points.

The Cardinals never trailed after McCully, Gabby Moore and Katelyn Chomko sank triples, the last of which ignited 14-0 run spanning 5 ½ minutes.

Destiny Williams buried a mid-range jumper, and Conkright notched a hard-earned putback to cap the stanza with the margin at 22-5.

MAC applied full-court pressure on just two subsequent possessions, yet still remained disruptive through active defense as Sanders provided a spark.

Sanders scored two layups plus a couple of free throws off three steals, and Conkright delivered an outlet pass in transition to Audra Pasakarnis within a 22-2 outburst.

McCully struck again from the perimeter, and was matched by Spartans guard Maddy Shelton during the final minute of the second quarter.

Kacie Daigger paced Missouri Baptist with 14 points, including a couple of long triples in the final period, and Jeannine Gonzalez finished with 10.

McCully attacked the basket quickly for two baskets after the break, and Moore bumped the margin to 61-20 with another 3-pointer.

Gonzalez countered with a four points off two solid post moves, but the Cardinals carried a 69-24 lead into the fourth quarter after Mannie Amaefula and Williams converted on second chances.

Pasakarnis and Williams each netted 12 points, and Moore finished with nine while Chomko compiled eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Kyndal Dodd pulled down nine rebounds and equaled Conkright with six points in the victory.

Mineral Area will face National Park on Friday and ASU Mid-South on Saturday in West Memphis, Ark.

Kylie Williams shared game-high honors with nine rebounds for the Spartans.