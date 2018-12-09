PARK HILLS – Caitlyn Holmes leaped between two opposing players, tipped a high offensive rebound to herself, and converted a dazzling 3-point play to punctuate her night.
The Mineral Area women’s basketball team dialed up its intensity at both ends of the court, and pulled away from visiting John Wood on the strength of a dominant third quarter.
Freshman guard Natalia Lalic scored 18 points for her second straight game high, and the Lady Cardinals committed just eight turnovers on Saturday in a 69-48 home victory.
Holly Forbes provided 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mineral Area (9-3) outscored the Lady Blazers 22-6 during the third to assume full control.
John Wood (5-5) relied heavily on perimeter shooting, as eight players contributed to an impressive 12-of-23 performance from 3-point range. But most of that damage occurred before halftime.
Mineral Area was clinging to a one-point lead before getting a lift from the bench. Connor Watkins hit a jumper in the lane, and Rionne Papa used a brilliant ball fake to create an uncontested layup down the lane.
Those baskets actually commenced a 16-0 run, and Lalic extended a 34-29 advantage with her third and fourth 3-pointers of the game on back-to-back possessions out of the locker room.
Masyn McWilliams scored a putback off a John Wood turnover, and Keanna Williams finished a forceful drive to produce a 46-29 separation.
The Lady Cardinals surrendered only two field goals in the third quarter and a total of 11 points during a span of 19 minutes before the starters were pulled.
Holmes compiled 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes of game action, and recorded her second basket through contact later in the third quarter.
Forbes and Papa assisted each other on short jumpers as the lead soared to 56-35. McWilliams totaled 10 points, six rebounds and three steals while Papa pitched in eight points.
Chelsea Wood and Madison McCabe tallied 11 points each for John Wood, which struck five times from beyond the arc as seven lead changes occurred in the opening stanza.
Lalic accounted for the first seven MAC points, including a pair of cutting layups in the half-court set. Forbes muscled her way to a second-chance basket that forged a 14-14 tie.
The Lady Blazers jumped ahead 21-16 when Vanessa Gajdosova fired a leaping pass to McCabe for an open 18-footer to begin the second quarter.
Holmes answered on a baseline assist from Lainey Bell, and brought the Lady Cardinals even by bringing down an offensive rebound and drawing a foul on the putback.
Lalic, who netted a season-high 25 points against Vincennes on Wednesday, promptly matched a triple from Gajdosova to mark the fifth tie at 24-24.
The teams combined to attempt only nine free throws, and the Lady Cardinals were a perfect 4-of-4 while improving their home record to 5-0.
John Wood shot 30 percent in the second half – bolstered by three made field goals over the final two minutes – and suffered 17 turnovers.
Georgia Sideri drilled a 3-pointer that resulted in the largest difference of the contest at 65-40. Mineral Area will cap the first semester with a rematch at John A. Logan next Saturday.
