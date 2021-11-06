Mineral Area women split weekend in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Mineral Area women forced 21 turnovers and limited Barton County to just 37 percent shooting for a weekend split in central Kansas.
Sophomore forward Quincy Erickson scored a game-high 19 points, and sank 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range on Saturday as the Cardinals prevailed 66-59 on a neutral court.
Lexi McCully added 11 points, and Mariah Stewart provided 10 points with seven rebounds as Mineral Area (2-1) built a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter.
Barton County (2-1) was paced by Morgan Meyers with 14 points while Dayjsha Fanning notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cougars held a 32-29 edge until Mineral Area mounted a pivotal 10-0 scoring run over the final two minutes of the second quarter.
Erickson knocked down a couple of 3-pointers to extend the lead after intermission, and the Cardinals converted 15-of-22 free throws to secure the victory.
Gracee Smith netted nine points and Nijah Moore made four assists as Mineral Area shot 22-of-52 from the field and overcame 22 turnovers.
Barton County went empty on seven perimeter shots in the second half.
The Cardinals will travel to SW Illinois on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. opening tip.
Hutchinson 75, Mineral Area 66
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Mineral Area coach Briley Palmer saw encouraging fight from her squad on Friday despite dropping its road opener 75-66 against 21st-ranked Hutchinson.
The Cardinals jumped ahead by eight points early, and maintained an 18-14 lead through one quarter before the Blue Dragons rallied for a 39-36 halftime edge.
Hutchinson (2-0) produced 28 points off 26 MAC turnovers, and was powered by a game-high 24 points from Mya Williams.
Sophomore guard Nijah Moore highlighted four Mineral Area players in double figures with 14, but four teammates would eventually foul out.
Mariah Stewart was a physical presence inside with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Raissa Nsabua scored 11 points and Yasmine Pankey added 10 before collecting their respective fifth personals.
Tor’e Alford compiled 12 points plus five assists, and Natalie Payne chipped in nine points for the Blue Dragons, who sank 24-of-34 free throws.
Michaela Ayers and Gracee Smith each tallied eight points as the Cardinals finished a solid 20-of-26 from the line.