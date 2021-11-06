Mineral Area women split weekend in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Mineral Area women forced 21 turnovers and limited Barton County to just 37 percent shooting for a weekend split in central Kansas.

Sophomore forward Quincy Erickson scored a game-high 19 points, and sank 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range on Saturday as the Cardinals prevailed 66-59 on a neutral court.

Lexi McCully added 11 points, and Mariah Stewart provided 10 points with seven rebounds as Mineral Area (2-1) built a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter.

Barton County (2-1) was paced by Morgan Meyers with 14 points while Dayjsha Fanning notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars held a 32-29 edge until Mineral Area mounted a pivotal 10-0 scoring run over the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Erickson knocked down a couple of 3-pointers to extend the lead after intermission, and the Cardinals converted 15-of-22 free throws to secure the victory.

Gracee Smith netted nine points and Nijah Moore made four assists as Mineral Area shot 22-of-52 from the field and overcame 22 turnovers.