PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Lexi McCully delivered a sizzling first half for the Mineral Area women in her final basketball game at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

The third-seeded Cardinals received a double-double from point guard Destiny Williams, and defeated State Fair 67-54 in the first round of the Region 16 playoffs on Thursday night.

Mineral Area (21-10) completed a four-game season sweep of the Roadrunners, and advanced to face Three Rivers in the semifinals on Tuesday.

McCully scored her game-high 19 points exclusively before intermission, and drained a couple of deep 3-pointers to help the Cardinals close the first quarter on a 14-5 run.

Michell Butler finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks while Williams provided 12 points with a game-high 10 rebounds in the victory.

Jada Shipp compiled 18 points and nine rebounds to power Crowder (13=16) as the teams clashed for the second time in five days.

The Roadrunners committed just one turnover over a span of 14 minutes in the second half, and pulled to within 54-48 before MAC sealed the outcome.

Gabby Moore attacked for a 3-point play while scoring 11 off the bench, and Butler pushed the margin back to 11 off an inbounds pass from Williams.

Butler ripped down a subsequent offensive rebound, then muscled in a shot through contact on a return feed from Katelyn Chomko with 57 seconds left.

State Fair moved in front for the last time at 7-6 on the second straight field goal in the paint from Shipp. McCully answered with a 3-pointer before fading away to sink a mid-range jumper.

The Cardinals were ahead 20-14 through one quarter, and McCully pushed the difference to 28-18 with another 3-pointer. Her runner down the lane created a 32-25 halftime edge.

Biance Stocks nailed a couple of threes for the Roadrunners prior to the break, but ended an otherwise frustrating evening by fouling out on a technical from the bench with 5:34 remaining.

Williams traded putbacks with Shipp to begin the third quarter, and Mineral Area established its largest lead at 48-33 when Butler knocked down a mid-range jumper following a 3-pointer by Tyler Conkright.

Kayla Dooley chipped in eight points for the Roadrunners, who converted 12-of-22 free throws in defeat. Samantha Queatham picked up six rebounds.

Jefferson prevailed 64-57 at Crowder in the other first-round matchup, and will play top seed Moberly. The Region 16 champion earns an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament this year.