Mineral Area women start well against Rend Lake

PARK HILLS – After grabbing nine rebounds off the bench in her previous game, Michell Butler earned her first start for the Mineral Area women’s basketball team on Saturday.

The center from the Bahamas, who missed the first three weeks due to injury, provided instant offense this time with eight of her 14 points coming through the low post in the first quarter.

Katelyn Chomko notched team highs of 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help the Cardinals bounce back from a home loss with a dominant 74-37 victory over Rend Lake.

Lexi McCully added 13 points with four assists, and Mineral Area (8-4) was never threatened after its defense limited the Warriors to two baskets in the first quarter.

Butler finished her third field goal on an excellent entry from Chomko, and McCully drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to punctuate an initial 11-2 run.

Rend Lake (4-2) totaled at least 50 points in its previous five games, but hovered well below that pace after trailing 53-22 as the fourth quarter began.

Lezhauria Williams highlighted the Warriors with nine points, five rebounds and three first-half steals. Keniya Madlock provided six points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals carried a 31-18 lead into halftime after McCully attacked an open baseline, and became sharper offensively with only two turnovers after the break.

Tyler Conkright ended the first quarter with a putback, and also finished off the third with a triple while supplying seven points and six rebounds as a reserve guard.

Chomko was the primary scoring option in the second quarter, sinking a couple of 3-pointers with a transition layup in between.

MAC delivered a 15-0 run out of intermission. Destiny Williams hit a fast-break layup and second-chance shot before dishing across the lane to Chomko for another easy finish.

Williams compiled seven points, seven rebounds and four assists among 10 roster members to score. Syrene Sanders and Mannie Amaefula added late baskets off outlet passes.

The Cardinals will play their next five opponents away from home, starting with three Region 16 games in three days this weekend at Jefferson College.