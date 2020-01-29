{{featured_button_text}}
Mineral Area forward Fatma Aouinet dribbles with her back to the basket during a home game against State Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – Tyeshia Mitchell and Masyn McWilliams drew charging fouls about a minute apart as the Mineral Area women forced 18 turnovers before halftime on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Cardinals embarked upon a 20-4 scoring run with the help of their solid defense, and prevailed over John A. Logan 76-59 to sweep their head-to-head season series.

McWilliams continued a scorching offensive tear over the last month with 22 of her 28 points occurring after the intermission for Mineral Area (16-7).

Mitchell added 12 points, and Natalia Lalic totaled 11 along with seven assists. Keanna Williams had a team-high eight rebounds plus seven assists and six points.

Forward Tyesha Taylor compiled 17 points and nine rebounds to power John A. Logan (7-11), which slashed a maximum 21-point deficit to 56-46 early in the fourth quarter.

McWilliams then called upon her flourishing perimeter game, sinking consecutive 3-pointers. She added another one – her sixth of the game – late in the contest.

A conventional 3-point play by Taylor was countered by two straight cutting layups from Ruby Benn and Lalic as the Lady Cardinals restored a 66-49 cushion.

Reserve forward Fatma Aouinet provided five superb minutes for Mineral Area with a mid-range jumper and second-chance basket for a 25-14 lead before the first quarter ended.

Riana Rangi-Brown and McWilliams nailed back-to-back triples in the second quarter, resulting in the largest difference of the night at 39-18.

Bianna Snorton beat the halftime buzzer with a runner, then opened the third stanza with a 3-pointer to draw the Lady Vols within 39-27.

Mitchell answered with a transition layup off a Williams assist, and McWilliams quickly found her stride with three straight field goals.

Mineral Area returns to Region 16 action on Saturday for its scheduled home finale against Moberly after splitting two previous meetings.

Emily Holmes amassed 15 points with five assists, and Cali Wright had 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for John A. Logan.

 

 

