POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Before the Region 16 basketball schedule officially begins in January, the Mineral Area women can already claim head-to-head victories over each of its five rivals.
Experienced sophomores powered the Lady Cardinals beat their third opponent in three days. A sudden 13-0 run in the fourth quarter ensured a 67-56 triumph over Crowder.
Masyn McWilliams paced the scoring column for a third straight game with 19 points, and capped the late surge on a 3-point play at 62-50. She was also 8-of-9 from the line.
Tyeshia Mitchell netted 14 points, and provided a spark at the defensive end with two timely steals that preceded huge transition baskets for Mineral Area (9-3).
Crowder (8-7) grabbed a temporary 50-49 lead when Maia Wright finished a move in the paint with less than six minutes remaining.
Mitchell answered with a putback of her own missed free throw, and Natalia Lalic buried consecutive 3-pointers to make it 57-50 after attempting no previous shots in the game.
Both teams committed 24 turnovers, but the Lady Cardinals’ count was skewed in bizarre fashion when officials called them for nine offensive fouls.
Riana Rangi-Brown contributed nine points off the MAC bench, and starting center Rionne Papa added seven more after missing Saturday’s game against State Fair.
Nathalia de Silva highlighted the Roughriders with 13 points while Wright scored 11 and Fiona Wilson chipped in 10. Jonisha Rolle pulled in a game-high eight rebounds.
Crowder was successful at feeding passes inside during the early stages, and jumped ahead 14-8 when Wright caught a lob pass and scored.
McWilliams switched momentum with a 3-pointer to complete the first quarter, and Mitchell received a fast-break pass from Lalic for a layup as Mineral Area regained a 15-14 advantage.
The Lady Cards used a 6-0 spurt to carry a 31-23 halftime lead. McWilliams banked in a runner with two seconds left after Fatma Aouinet finished a give-and-go from Jada Manase.
Wright scored on back-to-back Crowder possessions between a charging foul, trimming the margin to 40-39 late in the third quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Angela Sorrell answered with a pull-up jumper, and Rangi-Brown drilled a 3-pointer to restore a six-point spread for the Lady Cardinals before the stanza ended.
Mineral Area will welcome Iowa Western for just its second home game of the season on Saturday.
Mineral Area 83, State Fair 57
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Mineral Area women forced 27 turnovers and committed only eight during an 83-57 victory over State Fair on Saturday.
Angela Sorrell cracked the starting five while center Rionne Papa rested a sore knee, and delivered her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The remaining reserves likewise bolstered the Lady Cardinals (8-3). Jada Manase drained four 3-pointers while scoring 13, and Fatma Aouinet provided 12 points inside.
Masyn McWilliams paced MAC for the second straight game with 15 points, including six quick ones just before halftime to help establish a 34-18 cushion.
After running the fast break for a spinning finish, McWilliams rebounded her own missed free throw off another basket through contact, and scored as three opposing players stood in confusion.
Mineral Area was collectively 10-of-26 from beyond the arc, and limited State Fair to 31 percent from the field overall.
Darlisha Reed and Nadia Thorman-McKey posted matching totals with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aleah Bell added 13 points for State Fair.
The Roadrunners jumped ahead 5-0 before Mineral Area answered with 15-1 run spanning nearly eight minutes to seize control.
Shanti Henry dropped in nine points and Georgia Sideri had eight for the Lady Cardinals, who generated a 27-point third quarter to lead 61-35.
Keanna Williams distributed five assists, and equaled Ruby Benn with a team-high four steals. Minutes were spread evenly among 11 Mineral Area players with at least 13 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.