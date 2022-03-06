Moberly deals final loss to MAC women

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team countered an opening 8-0 run by Moberly on Friday night, but could not repeat that success in the second half.

Indya Green dominated from the post with 24 points, 15 rebounds and four steals as the second-seeded Greyhounds prevailed 73-61 in the semifinal round of the Region 16 tournament.

Kayhla Adams totaled 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and Moberly (25-4) forced 18 turnovers while defeating the Cardinals for the fourth straight time this season.

Sophomore guard Nijah Moore tallied 20 points for Mineral Area (21-11), which suffered all but one of its losses to a nationally ranked opponent.

The Cardinals pulled to within 13-11 after Lexi McCully capped the first quarter with a 3-pointer, and claimed their first lead at 16-15 after Michaela Ayers drained a tying triple.

Mariah Stewart broke a 23-23 tie off a steal and assist from Gracee Smith, and Yasmine Pankey pushed the MAC advantage to 28-24 with a 3-pointer.

A driving layup by Bi’Anna Pettis regained a 33-31 halftime advantage for Moberly, and Green powered a 15-2 surge after converting a putback through contact between three opposing players.

Moberly established its largest lead at 48-33 just before starting MAC point guard Raissa Nsabua picked up her fourth personal foul.

The Cardinals offered their closest challenge from there at 57-50 with six minutes remaining as Nsabua and Moore sandwiched driving layups around a 17-foot jumper by Quincy Erickson.

Mineral Area could not overcome a 1-of-13 shooting slump over the first 7:20 of the third quarter as several misses were suddenly forced.

Erickson finished with 10 points while McCully chipped in eight and Pankey tallied seven in their season finale. The Cardinals improved from a 9-13 overall record last season.

Keiori Lee netted nine points off the bench, and Pettis had eight for Moberly, which followed with an 81-73 loss to top-ranked Three Rivers in the region championship game on Saturday.

Mineral Area head coach Briley Palmer was joined on the bench by brother and new assistant Hayden Sprenkel. The former North County star recently wrapped his collegiate career at Missouri Valley.

