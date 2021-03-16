Moberly overtakes MAC women with 14-2 surge

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women played some of their most inspired basketball of the season to manifest a serious upset bid against Region 16 power Moberly on Monday.

And while the effort was strong for the full 40 minutes, the execution began to fade down the stretch, enabling the visiting Greyhounds to escape with a 64-62 victory.

Moberly (14-3, 9-2) capped the contest with a 14-2 scoring run, and regained the lead for good as Bi’Anna Pettis sank a tiebreaking pair of free throws with 25.8 seconds remaining.

The Cardinals had three chances to respond and potentially force overtime, but Jayla Sample missed two looks from within six feet, and a final drive off a reset by Yasmine Pankey missed the rim.

N.J. Weems scored 14 or her 16 points in the first half, and Kayla Langley posted 10 points and 10 rebounds among four Greyhounds in double figures.

Mineral Area (6-11, 4-7) could almost taste a breakthrough win after solid defense and ball movement turned the momentum through a 13-0 surge in the third quarter.