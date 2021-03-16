Moberly overtakes MAC women with 14-2 surge

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women played some of their most inspired basketball of the season to manifest a serious upset bid against Region 16 power Moberly on Monday.
And while the effort was strong for the full 40 minutes, the execution began to fade down the stretch, enabling the visiting Greyhounds to escape with a 64-62 victory.
Moberly (14-3, 9-2) capped the contest with a 14-2 scoring run, and regained the lead for good as Bi’Anna Pettis sank a tiebreaking pair of free throws with 25.8 seconds remaining.
The Cardinals had three chances to respond and potentially force overtime, but Jayla Sample missed two looks from within six feet, and a final drive off a reset by Yasmine Pankey missed the rim.
N.J. Weems scored 14 or her 16 points in the first half, and Kayla Langley posted 10 points and 10 rebounds among four Greyhounds in double figures.
Mineral Area (6-11, 4-7) could almost taste a breakthrough win after solid defense and ball movement turned the momentum through a 13-0 surge in the third quarter.
The Cardinals began chipping away at their 39-32 deficit with a strong move by center Mariah Stewart between two defenders and a driving layup by Nijah Moore.
Quincy Erickson drained her fourth and fifth 3-pointers in succession from opposite wings to put her team ahead 42-39, and MAC continued to bring intensity.
Stewart posted her fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and scored a turnaround shot with three seconds left in the period for a 50-48 edge.
Sample sank a runner off the glass before making two free throws, and the Cardinals held Moberly to one-shot possessions while establishing their largest lead of 60-50 with 6:20 to play.
The Greyhounds recovered just in time, however, as a mid-range jumper from Angel Lee and 3-pointer by Kori Tomlin slashed the margin to 60-57.
Sample drew a charging foul against Pettis with 58 seconds to play, protecting a 62-60 advantage, but Stewart leaned over the back of Lee on a rebound attempt for a crucial foul.
Lee connected twice at the opposite stripe to square the score, and Pettis did likewise after stealing a pass along the sideline and racing in transition.
Tomlin finished with 12 points and Pettis had 11 for the Greyhounds, who stayed two games behind first-place Three Rivers in the Region 16 standings.
The Cardinals, who made 16-of-28 free throws, suffered two empty trips to the line and four costly turnovers once assuming their 10-point lead.
Erickson matched her season best and paced Mineral Area for a second straight outing with a game-high 19 points. Moore tallied 15 in the loss.
Weems finished a couple of nice attacks in the opening moments for Moberly while collecting 10 points in the first quarter. She also hit from the perimeter for a quick 7-2 lead.
Erickson answered mightily by sinking three consecutive 3-pointers after scoring the first MAC field goal on a driving left-handed layup.
The Cardinals carried a 21-19 lead into the second quarter, and increased it to 27-21 as Stewart notched consecutive baskets on a low post spin and turning jumper that received a friendly roll.
Tomlin countered with a triple and Langley made two free throws for a 34-32 Moberly edge after she was fouled on a defensive rebound with one-tenth of a second left in the second quarter.
With four regular-season games remaining, Mineral Area will travel to winless State Fair on Wednesday before hosting Jefferson on Saturday.