MOBERLY, Mo. – After eliminating Three Rivers from the Region 16 semifinals behind a season-high scoring output, the Mineral Area women needed a similar effort on Friday night.

With a championship trophy and automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament at stake, the Cardinals watched hopeful postseason dreams unravel as Moberly handcuffed their offense.

The Greyhounds pulled away by repeatedly connecting with their post players near the basket and making free throws in the fourth quarter, and delivered a 78-57 title victory on their home floor.

Bukky Akinsola scored a game-high 21 points, Jenny Ntambwe totaled 14 points with 11 rebounds, and Moberly (28-3) showed superior depth while missing two key contributors.

McKenna Eddings provided 12 points in 39 minutes of action, and was named Region 16 Player of the Year as the Greyhounds punched their ticket among 24 teams headed to Lubbock, Texas.

Mineral Area (22-11) showed plenty of promise this season as ultimate region runner-up with four wins over ranked opponents despite relying heavily on its five starters.

But inconsistency was also a recurring issue. With little margin for error, the Cardinals were unable to replicate their excellent rhythm and efficiency in a triumph over Moberly three weeks ago.

Lexi McCully made 7-of-7 free throws and netted 18 points in her MAC finale, a total skewed by a struggling 5-of-24 performance from the field.

Mineral Area shot a dismal 25 percent overall, including 2-of-21 from 3-point range. Katelyn Chomko, who joins Michell Butler and McCully on the all-region First Team, was only 2-of-11 shooting.

The lineup was stretched thinner with forward Audra Pasakarnis unable to play after appearing to tweak her knee in the fourth quarter against Three Rivers.

Gabby Moore provided another solid boost off the bench in defeat with 17 points, and Butler produced another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while going 8-of-8 from the line.

Starting point guard Destiny Williams again found herself in early foul trouble, and went scoreless over 14 minutes after sitting extensively in favor of Moore.

Moberly extended a 48-41 advantage when Eddings attacked for a layup to open the fourth quarter. She later made it 55-45 with only the second 3-pointer made by her team.

Eddings found Akinsola for back-to-back cutting layup off perimeter passes at 66-49, and the final score marked the largest separation of the game.

MAC coach Briley Palmer picked up a technical foul as hope began to fade. Her squad made 19-of-23 free throws overall, but was outscored 30-16 during the fourth quarter.

Moberly placed five players in double figures as T’Aaliya Miner tallied 14 points and Ahmya Boyce had 11 while competing all 40 minutes.

The Greyhounds carried a 13-12 lead through the first quarter, then had to withstand a modest push by the Cardinals at the outset of the second.

Butler converted a second chance at the rim, Chomko slashed for an ensuing layup, and McCully worked her way past a defender for a tiebreaking 3-point play at 19-16.

Moberly closed the half on an 11-2 run, however, for a 30-25 edge after Miner finished a 3-point play and Boyce nailed an open triple in the closing seconds.

Akinsola stripped a rebound from the Cardinals, and made the resulting layup to create a 43-32 margin after runner by Moore kept MAC within seven.

The Cardinals have never appeared in the national tournament. Friday marked the fourth time they were one victory away.

Both teams finished with single-digit turnovers.