MOBERLY, Mo. – The future direction of the Mineral Area women’s basketball program was stabilized Thursday following the approved promotion of eight-year assistant Briley Palmer to head coach.
The trajectory of this current season remains a bit unsettled in comparison, as the Lady Cardinals shuffle roles since recently losing two key contributors.
They missed an opportunity to gain ground Saturday evening, notching only two made field goals while first-place Moberly coughed up seven turnovers in the third quarter.
The Greyhounds left nothing to chance during an efficient five-minute stretch, and prevailed 69-54 to avenge a neutral-court setback from November.
DeAnna Wilson presented a strong matchup in the post, and compiled 20 points with nine rebounds as Moberly (17-3, 3-0) posted its seventh consecutive victory.
Mineral Area (13-7, 2-2) narrowly trailed 37-36 when Tyeshia Mitchell converted a 3-point play on a lob from Natalia Lalic, whose lone field goal occurred in the opening minute.
Wilson answered with a reverse layup in traffic, and Chatori Tyler helped the home team gather further momentum with a 3-pointer on the next offensive possession.
Mitchell picked up her fourth foul for charging after making a steal with 3:23 left in the period, and the Greyhounds wisely attacked the basket while building a 50-41 lead.
Moberly started the fourth quarter 8-of-9 from the field, including two layups by Shania Liburd that met mild resistance. Tyler capped that surge with a triple to make it 67-50.
You have free articles remaining.
Masyn McWilliams paced the Lady Cardinals with 15 points, and Ruby Benn netted 11 of her 13 in the first half while dishing out four assists.
Palmer, a former Farmington High School star who played two years at Mineral Area, was chosen this week to replace current head coach Gary Koch, who will retire once this season concludes.
Their undivided attention was focused on a Region 16 rival guided by another former MAC player in Hana Haden, whose squad trailed just once at 3-2.
Tyler chipped in 11 points, and Liburd added nine for the Greyhounds, who responded with an 8-0 spurt after B’Aunce Carter turned two offensive rebounds into four made free throws.
McWilliams answered with a putback off her own miss, then cashed an outlet from Keanna Williams as the Lady Cardinals stayed within striking distance.
Wilson banked in a shot while being fouled, and Tyler drained a 3-pointer to restore a 28-19 spread, but visiting MAC would tally the next nine.
Shanti Henry connected twice from long range during a brief stint on the floor, encompassing McWilliams' end-to-end drive for a basket and foul.
Benn added a steal and layup after hitting a second-chance 3-pointer from the left corner, but Moberly went to halftime in front 35-33 as Kori Tomlin beat the buzzer with a short runner.
Mitchell had eight points, and Riana Rangi-Brown made five assists in defeat. The Lady Cards will travel to St. Louis for a MCCAC contest on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.