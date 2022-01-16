Moberly tops MAC women after strong opening stanza

PARK HILLS – The scoring and turnover margins both favored Mineral Area during the second half of its Region 16 women’s basketball clash against Moberly on Saturday night.

Although the 13th-ranked Greyhounds fell into a late five-minute drought, a widespread slump in perimeter shooting prevented the host Cardinals from gaining any significant ground.

Freshman forward Indya Green compiled 19 points with 12 rebounds, and Moberly prevailed 69-58 for a second victory over Mineral Area this season.

McKenna Eddings netted 12 of her 17 points during a superb first quarter, and the Greyhounds pounded the glass to lead the duration of a highly physical contest.

Mariah Stewart entered the day averaging a double-double for MAC, and paced Mineral Area with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds while sinking 9-of-11 free throws.

But the Cardinals could not provide outside balance, hitting just three 3-pointers after knocking down 12 in Wednesday’s narrow loss to No. 12 Wabash Valley.

Green ended the third quarter with an uncontested putback, and earned another second-chance basket for a 66-50 advantage with 8:15 to play.

Stewart answered with two straight field goals on entry passes from Raissa Nsabua and Yasmine Pankey, making an excellent catch on the second play while stretching far to her left.

But the comeback bid stalled as neither team scored over the next four minutes. A putback by Michaela Ayers cut the difference to single digits, but a jumper by Kayhla Adams punctuated the win.

Janila Nansikombi finished with eight points and 11 rebounds, and Adams chipped in nine points off the bench for Moberly (16-2, 6-1), which built its maximum lead at 40-19.

Nsabua tallied 11 points plus five assists in defeat for Mineral Area (13-7, 3-3), which welcomed Pankey back to the lineup in a reserve role while Nijah Moore rested her injured ankle.

The Cardinals had a sound strategy of attacking the Moberly defense with aggressive screens and drives, earning six trips to the charity stripe during the first quarter alone.

Gracee Smith converted four straight free throws after beating the opposition for an early spinning layup, but the Greyhounds still grabbed a 14-5 lead as Eddings drained a 3-pointer after cashing in a steal.

Eddings added two more triples plus a pull-up jumper for an eventual 26-12 advantage, and Green was disruptive to the Cardinals inside with three first-quarter steals.

Moberly made 19-of-33 free throws compared to 19-of-31 by Mineral Area. Even though foul calls piled up, several instances of heavy contact on shots were also permitted.

Nsabua sank a mid-range jumper, and Stewart found Quincy Erickson out of a double team along the high post as the Cardinals continued an 8-0 run into the second quarter.

But the third personal foul against Nsabua came with 7:44 remaining in the first half, and Nansikombi powered a 14-1 Moberly surge with two baskets.

Stewart converted a 3-point play and scored again on a lob from Ayers, but Mineral Area still faced a daunting 45-29 margin at halftime.

Nsabua connected on consecutive assists to Stewart, and Erickson turned a steal into a transition layup as the Cardinals marked their closest threat of the second half at 46-40.

The Moberly lead was 54-47 a few minutes later, and Green muscled her way toward the rim to score four quick points within a pivotal 12-2 run.

Mineral Area will play the next three games against foes it has already defeated – State Fair, Jefferson and Crowder – while seeking to regain full strength in terms of health.

