Moberly women counter promising start by MAC

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women encountered another ranked opponent with strong perimeter shooting that could not be matched Thursday evening.

Reigning Region 16 champion Moberly outscored the Cardinals 23-8 over the last eight minutes of the second quarter, and rolled to a 77-67 road victory.

The 11th-ranked Greyhounds connected 13 times from long range – getting six 3-pointers from Bryce Dowell plus five more from Kori Tomlin – and shook off early foul frustration.

Freshman reserve N.J. Weems shined with 21 points and nine rebounds. Dowell tallied 20 points and Tomlin scored 17 for Moberly (6-1, 1-0).

Mariah Stewart provided 15 points with 10 rebounds for Mineral Area (3-5, 1-1), and used her strength in the post for a pair of early putbacks while also drawing contact several times.

Jayla Sample compiled 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, along with seven rebounds and three steals. Ashanti Davis added 13 points in defeat.

Dowell helped Moberly with three triples during the first quarter, and Tomlin drained three more when the Greyhounds seized control in the second.