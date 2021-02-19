Moberly women counter promising start by MAC

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women encountered another ranked opponent with strong perimeter shooting that could not be matched Thursday evening.
Reigning Region 16 champion Moberly outscored the Cardinals 23-8 over the last eight minutes of the second quarter, and rolled to a 77-67 road victory.
The 11th-ranked Greyhounds connected 13 times from long range – getting six 3-pointers from Bryce Dowell plus five more from Kori Tomlin – and shook off early foul frustration.
Freshman reserve N.J. Weems shined with 21 points and nine rebounds. Dowell tallied 20 points and Tomlin scored 17 for Moberly (6-1, 1-0).
Mariah Stewart provided 15 points with 10 rebounds for Mineral Area (3-5, 1-1), and used her strength in the post for a pair of early putbacks while also drawing contact several times.
Jayla Sample compiled 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, along with seven rebounds and three steals. Ashanti Davis added 13 points in defeat.
Dowell helped Moberly with three triples during the first quarter, and Tomlin drained three more when the Greyhounds seized control in the second.
The Cardinals trailed 17-12 through one period, but answered with an 8-0 run. Davis sank a mid-range, fourth-chance jumper after Stewart and Quincy Erickson secured previous rebounds.
Sample made an ensuing steal and assist to Yasmine Pankey for her second 3-point play of the game, and Stewart gave MAC a 20-17 advantage with a powerful spin move.
Moberly was called for 14 fouls compared to five against Mineral Area before halftime, but negated the effects of that disparity through an 11-0 spurt sparked by defense.
Ambranette Storr swung momentum with a clean steal and layup, then went to the line in transition after Weems made an emphatic block.
Weems converted a third-chance 3-point play at 31-23, and Tomlin connected for a third time from beyond the arc to bolster an eventual 40-28 lead at intermission.
Mineral Area was burned by 14 3-pointers during its previous contest at North Central last Saturday, and watched Moberly produce a 50-30 lead after Tomin and Dowell struck again.
Weems joined the perimeter party at 63-36, marking the largest separation of the game, and made 8-of-9 free throws within a collective 12-of-15 effort by the Greyhounds.
The Cardinals put together a 13-2 push during the fourth quarter. Sample netted her third basket of that stretch with a running scoop, then found Stewart inside off a steal to make it 70-59.
Weems buried a late jumper to seal the result after a Pankey putback cut the difference to single digits. Storr had 12 points for Moberly while forward B’Aunce Carter was held scoreless.
Erickson finished with nine points and Pankey added eight for Mineral Area, which converted 16-of-26 free throws. The Cardinals will travel to State Fair for another region battle on Saturday.