PARK HILLS – The Moberly guards thrived off the dribble when the Mineral Area defense reacted too late, and powerful forwards repeatedly converted rebounds into quick points.
Chatori Tyler paced five players in double digits with 17 points, and the Lady Greyhounds gained some separation in the Region 16 standings with a 73-63 victory on Saturday night.
Shania Liburd totaled 13 points with eight rebounds, and DeAnna Wilson provided a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Moberly (19-4, 5-1).
Mineral Area (16-8, 3-3) sought retaliation for a loss two weeks earlier, but faltered late in the final scheduled home game for eight sophomores and retiring head coach Gary Koch.
The Lady Cardinals faced a 62-50 deficit after two putbacks from Liburd and Wilson plus a 3-pointer by Kaysie Newson gave the visitors a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Ruby Benn notched three baskets down the stretch among 10 second-half points, but MAC would draw no closer than 64-57 as Liburd banked a leaner with 2:57 left.
Sophomore guard Keanna Williams more than tripled her scoring average with a career-high 20 points, and also claimed a team-high five rebounds in defeat.
Masyn McWilliams played through illness to contribute 15 points, and Tyeshia Mitchell chipped in nine. The Lady Cardinals struggled to a 10-of-21 showing from the line.
Moberly frequently worked the ball inside for an early 11-4 edge, but gave up fast-break layups to both Williams and Mitchell over the ensuing minutes.
McWilliams used an excellent pivot move to score through contact, and converted the 3-point play to forge a 15-15 tie as the first quarter concluded.
The Mineral Area energy level remained adequate moving toward halftime, and crisp passes from the post created consecutive made 3-pointers by Riana Rangi and Williams.
Another triple by McWilliams in the right corner spelled the largest lead for MAC at 34-29. The Lady Hounds responded with a 6-0 spurt, and Bryce Dowell beat the buzzer with a go-ahead three.
After Tyler broke a 39-39 deadlock from the perimeter, rebounding became a separating factor. Three straight putbacks by Liburd, Wilson and B’Aunce Carter put Moberly ahead 48-41.
Rangi found Benn in transition to bring Mineral Area within 52-49 late in the third stanza, but Tyler nailed a pivotal 3-pointer from the top of the circle.
Carter added 12 points with seven rebounds, and Kayla Langley tallied 10 for Moberly, which stayed even with Three Rivers in the region loss column.
Natalia Lalic compiled seven assists and two blocks, but the Lady Greyhounds limited her to just one field goals on a deep triple midway through the first quarter.
The Lady Cardinals could potentially host a first-round game in the Region 16 tournament should they land the No. 3 or 4 seed. They begin a stretch of five straight road games at Crowder next Saturday.
Mineral Area topped Moberly 64-62 during a December clash on a neutral court, but that result does not factor into the region official standings.
