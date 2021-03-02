Moberly women demolish Cardinals

MOBERLY, Mo. – The Mineral Area women suffered 24 turnovers, and struggled defensively to their fifth loss in six games on Monday night.

Bryce Dowell scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half, and Moberly shot an impressive 57 percent from the field to prevail 94-56 in the second meeting between the teams.

Ambranette Storr added 15 points, Kayla Langley tallied 14 and N.J. Weems had 11 for the 14th-ranked Greyhounds (10-2, 5-1), who finished 20-of-26 from the line.

Moberly produced 28 points in each of the first two quarters for a dominant 58-29 halftime lead, then opened the third on a 13-0 run capped by fast-break layups from Dowell and Storr.

Two early baskets from Ashanti Davis and a driving layup across the lane by Nijah Moore helped Mineral Area (4-8, 2-4) reach a 10-10 tie, but a number of forced shots early in possessions were off target.

The Cardinals never recovered from an ensuing 15-2 push by Greyhounds that saw Dowell sink a couple of 3-pointers. Kori Tomlin answered a triple by Michaela Ayers at the buzzer for a 28-15 lead.

Weems handed Moberly its largest separation of the first half at 53-23 from long range, and Langley provided seven points from the post in the second quarter.