Moberly women get third win over MAC

MOBERLY, Mo. – Two explosive scoring runs near the start of each half helped the Moberly women’s basketball team defeat Mineral Area for the third time this season.

McKenna Eddings netted a game-high 22 points on Saturday night, and the eighth-ranked Greyhounds thrived in the post after intermission for a 78-61 home victory.

Indya Green tallied all 16 of her points in the second half, and Jamila Nansikombi had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for Moberly (20-3, 9-2).

Mineral Area (16-9, 6-5) hoped to spring an upset in the second of back-to-back contests against top-10 region rivals, and jumped ahead 6-0 on 3-pointers by Nijah Moore and Michaela Ayers.

The Cardinals opened in positive fashion with 4 ½ minutes of scoreless defense, but yielded an ensuing 12-0 run as Kelori Lee made a reverse layup and another basket off a quick steal.

Nansikombi powered Moberly with a strong second quarter, including a putback and 3-point play from the paint on consecutive possessions. Eddings then made it 27-16 from long range.

Mineral Area pushed back within 34-28 at halftime. Mariah Stewart scored on a third chance, and Quincy Erickson earned two trips to the line.

Moberly struggled at the line to 12-of-25 overall, but forced 21 turnovers against the Cardinals and seized control as Eddings suddenly sizzled from beyond the arc.

Moore returned to the MAC starting five, and scored a team-high 17 points in defeat. Her jumper and putback kept the visitors within 36-32.

The Greyhounds answered with a 14-0 outburst. Eddings drained three of her six 3-pointers in less than 90 seconds, and Lee connected from even deeper range for a maximum lead of 50-32.

Mineral Area regrouped before the third quarter concluded. Lexi McCully finished a spinning left-handed layup to stamp a 13-7 run, and Ayers sank a corner triple with 2 seconds left at 60-48.

McCully provided 12 points off the bench. Ayers struck one more time from long range for 11 points, but rolled an ankle while rebounding with about seven minutes remaining.

Green scored the layup on a smooth 3-on-1 fast break, and continued her excellent second half with a baseline move and 3-point play. Eddings restored a 70-52 separation on her last triple.

Lee gave Moberly four players in double digits with 11 points, along with three assists. The Greyhounds have only lost to top-ranked Three Rivers in Region 16 play.

Raissa Nsabua dished out five assists, Erickson chipped in seven points and the Cardinals made 11-of-14 free throws collectively. MAC travels to St. Louis on Monday.

