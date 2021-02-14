North Central hits 14 threes to overtake MAC women

TRENTON, Mo. – The Mineral Area women committed only nine turnovers on Saturday, and challenged a majority of the perimeter shots attempted by North Central.
But the host Pirates still connected on 14-of-37 from 3-point range, and controlled a key segment of the second half to avenge their previous loss from the opening week of the season.
Freshman guard Nora Ford scored a game-high 21 points with four assists, and Kortlyn Rounkles tallied 19 points plus seven rebounds as North Central triumphed 84-72.
Kennadie Crowe sparked a 17-4 spurt with two 3-pointers after Mineral Area had pulled even at 52-52 near the midway with about four minutes left in the third quarter.
Ford and Rounkles opened the fourth with two more deep daggers, and the Division II ranked Pirates established their largest lead of 69-56.
The Cardinals saw leaders scorers Jayla Sample and Mariah Stewart sit with four personal fouls during the crucial stretch, and could only pull within 71-65 down the stretch.
Ford answered a turning shot in the lane by Stewart with her fourth triple of the contest, and North Central (6-2) ultimately landed five players in double figures.
Lily Osborn finished with 15 points and Kennedie Kiefer added 11 plus a dazzling assist on a late 3-point play by forward Maci Moore, who compiled 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sample paced Mineral Area with 17 points on a number of impressive slashes to the basket. She capped a 12-2 spurt that gave the Cardinals their largest advantage at 31-24.
Kayleigh Winch answered a Kiefer three with a strong putback, but the Pirates chipped away to square the contest 40-40 at intermission.
Ashanti Davis, who scored a season-high 21 points Thursday at Jefferson, provided strong work off the MAC bench with 16 points and three steals.
Davis bookended the Cardinals’ scoring in the second quarter with a couple of 3-pointers. Stewart and Winch finished with nine points each in defeat.
Both teams were solid from the charity stripe with Mineral Area sinking 17-of-23 free throws compared to 14-of-20 by North Central.
Rounkles commanded the early stages with a spinning fast-break layup, 3-pointer and second-chance basket within an exciting two-minute stretch for the home team.
The Cardinals trailed 14-6, but fired back with a 13-3 push that included three field goals by Sample. Two free throws by Yasmine Pankey created their initial lead at 19-17.