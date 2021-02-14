North Central hits 14 threes to overtake MAC women

TRENTON, Mo. – The Mineral Area women committed only nine turnovers on Saturday, and challenged a majority of the perimeter shots attempted by North Central.

But the host Pirates still connected on 14-of-37 from 3-point range, and controlled a key segment of the second half to avenge their previous loss from the opening week of the season.

Freshman guard Nora Ford scored a game-high 21 points with four assists, and Kortlyn Rounkles tallied 19 points plus seven rebounds as North Central triumphed 84-72.

Kennadie Crowe sparked a 17-4 spurt with two 3-pointers after Mineral Area had pulled even at 52-52 near the midway with about four minutes left in the third quarter.

Ford and Rounkles opened the fourth with two more deep daggers, and the Division II ranked Pirates established their largest lead of 69-56.

The Cardinals saw leaders scorers Jayla Sample and Mariah Stewart sit with four personal fouls during the crucial stretch, and could only pull within 71-65 down the stretch.