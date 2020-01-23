PARK HILLS – Mineral Area College (MAC) is pleased to announce the hire of Briley Palmer as their next women’s basketball head coach. She will replace Gary Koch when he retires at the end of this season after 14 years leading the team.
“I tell everyone that this is my dream job, and that is no lie” said Palmer. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have bled black and red for a long time and I am so excited to begin this new chapter.”
Palmer is a familiar face to MAC Women’s Basketball. She’s been the assistant coach since 2012 and played as a Lady Cardinal from 2007 to 2009 before finishing her playing career at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.
“We are excited to have Briley as our next Women’s Basketball Head Coach here at MAC,” said MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, “It is always great to have former players come back and coach here. She loves MAC and will do an outstanding job.”
Palmer has an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College, a Bachelor of Arts in English-Corporate Communications from Christian Brothers University, and a Master of Arts in Education from Central Methodist University.
Basketball is a family affair for the Palmers. Briley’s husband, Jimmy, is the head coach for the North County boys basketball team and their daughters Dayton and Nola are their biggest fans.
