Rejuvenated Cardinals top Lincoln Land in OT

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team was happy to work overtime for a hard-fought victory on Saturday night.

The Cardinals outscored NJCAA Division II power Lincoln Land 16-3 in the extra session with renewed intensity, and prevailed 78-67 while overcoming 21 turnovers.

“A lot of our success is just based on urgency. Sometimes we do a really good job, and other times we become lackadaisical and loose with the ball,” Mineral Area coach Briley Palmer said. “These are such great films to watch with the girls and show them those little things that will make us better.”

Sophomore Quincy Erickson netted 15 of her game-high 21 points after the fourth quarter commenced. Nijah Moore added 14 points, including the first field goal of overtime on a cut into the lane.

Mineral Area (12-5) notched its fifth straight win despite making just 11-of-24 free throws, and will close out the semester at home against SW Illinois on Monday afternoon.

The contest served main event of an arduous Rotary Shootout, and treated the home fans who stuck around following six high school games.

Players stood and waited to continue the initial possession for more than 10 minutes due to a shot clock malfunction that could not be resolved.

The Cardinals were ultimately delighted to compete past 10 p.m., thanks to a clutch tying layup by Raissa Nsabua with 2.9 seconds left in regulation.

“I thought Raissa was a solid key for us in the second half, and we know she can be. That wasn’t a shock,” Palmer said. “It was just a matter of her adjusting to our style, who she’s playing with and playing against. We couldn’t take her off the court. She brings so much at both ends.”

Emily Kellum stripped the ball before Loggers forward Emily Meidel could release a turnaround jumper at the fourth quarter buzzer. Mineral Area (12-5) went on to dominate the extra session.

Down to eight players once a couple fouled out, the Cardinals closed with a defensive flurry after Gracee Smith lobbed to Mariah Stewart for a basket and 71-64 lead.

Lexi McCully extended the margin with a floater in the lane trough contact, then electrified the MAC bench with two steals in quick succession that created uncontested layups for Erickson and Moore.

Erickson began to display the confidence down the stretch that helped her earn all-region status last season. She finished a couple of strong drives in the paint on good feeds by Nsabua.

“Quincy got it back tonight,” Palmer said. “When she came out of the game, I said ‘I need you back out there to help us on defense. Do you know why you’re here?’ Offensively, she brings such a burst, and was a huge factor.”

Nsabua hit a tiebreaking second-chance shot after Erickson kept a rebound alive with 1:43 remaining in regulation, and Stewart put back the ensuing miss from the line for a 60-56 advantage.

That sequence nearly marked the final highlight for the home team as fourth-ranked Lincoln Land (11-2) surged back for an eventual lead.

Tori Oaks sank two free throws, part of a 16-of-26 effort by the visitors, and Cassidy Kretschmer drained an open 3-pointer from the left wing that put them ahead 61-60 with 23 seconds left.

Mineral Area could not control the offensive rebound after Stewart missed from 3 feet, but Nsabua began her crucial drive from the midcourt sideline after Lincoln Land split two from the stripe.

McCully finished with 10 points while Nsabua compiled eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists before an offensive foul ended her outing with about two minutes left in overtime.

Stewart was given a technical foul in the first quarter after being frustrated with contact that was not called. She was a force inside with a game-high 14 rebounds, and equaled Smith with eight points.

“Mariah has been so good ever since we played in Iowa. I’m really proud of her effort,” Palmer said. “On our schedule, from here on out, we feel like she can dominate.”

Meidel paced the Loggers with 15 points after sinking several mid-range jumpers during a superb second half. Madison Lovett scored 14 and Maclayne Taylor had nine points with eight rebounds.

The Cardinals claimed a narrow 30-29 halftime lead after Moore hit two free throws and blocked a subsequent shot as time expired.

They appeared poised to seized control out of the locker room as Stewart found Erickson cutting and later hit a putback. Michaela Ayers sprang Smith for a transition layup, and Nsabua finished off a series of passes to cap the 8-0 spurt for a 38-31 lead.

Lincoln Land suddenly swung the momentum after creating three straight turnovers. Lovett beat MAC to the rim for a layup, and Taylor buried a 19-footer to make it 41-41.

Neither team enjoyed a lead larger than five from there until the Cardinals erupted in overtime. The first half featured a similar competitive trend.

Oaks picked up four of her nine points on early baskets within a 9-4 start by Lincoln Land. Smith put the Cardinals in front 21-19 with her second 3-pointer after McCully made a reverse layup.

