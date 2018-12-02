POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Natalia Lalic drained a tying 3-pointer with less than 40 seconds remaining after the Mineral Area women’s basketball team entered the fourth quarter trailing by 13 on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals were on the cusp of securing another defensive stop, but could not rebound the ensuing miss from the perimeter in a costly sequence.
Jo’Nah Johnson instead drilled a second-chance three off a kickout pass with 6 seconds left, and NE Oklahoma A&M escaped with a 65-60 victory at the Three Rivers Classic.
Bethy Mununga delivered a massive effort inside with 23 points, 19 rebounds and four assist to pace the Lady Norse, who surged ahead 22-9 while sinking six threes in the first quarter.
Mineral Area (7-3) would not have a chance to possibly introduce overtime, as Kiarra Brooks stole an inbounds pass following a timeout and tacked on two free throws for insurance.
Brooks finished with 19 points and Johnson had 11 for NEO. Brooks knocked down her fourth 3-pointer for a 47-35 advantage in the third quarter after MAC freshman Masyn McWilliams picked up a charging foul and subsequent technical.
McWilliams paced the Lady Cardinals with 17 points plus eight rebounds and four assists, and trimmed the deficit to 57-51 on a driving layup after Holly Forbes and Caitlyn Holmes scored through contact.
Mineral Area trailed 60-53 with less than two minutes to play, but rallied with a 7-0 spurt well after leading scorer Forbes had already fouled out.
Lalic sank a baseline jumper after McWilliams made a perfect trip to the line, then connected to pull even following a clearing rebound by Rionne Papa.
Papa recorded four baskets in the first half, and totaled 11 points with seven rebounds while Lalic posted 10 points. Holmes added seven points and seven rebounds.
Munanga controlled the post from the outset, but also struck twice from long range and made a steal and layup before a Brooks triple restored a 32-19 margin.
Lainey Bell knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers off the Mineral Area bench, and helped her squad close to within 38-32 at intermission.
The Lady Cardinals gathered four more rebounds than NEO in the game, but committed 17 turnovers while forcing 10.
Mineral Area returns to action at home against Vincennes on Wednesday.
Mineral Area 77, Arkansas Baptist 35
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Lainey Bell equaled a game high with 16 points off the bench, and Mineral Area routed Arkansas Baptist 77-35 on Friday night.
Caitlyn Holmes recorded her first collegiate double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding six assists, and the Lady Cardinals built a spacious 35-12 lead by halftime.
Holly Forbes scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 19 minutes of action, and Natalia Lalic tallied 12 points and six rebounds in the win.
Georgia Sideri had seven points and Claire Busse added six on 3-of-3 shooting as Mineral Area ended with a 41-3 edge in bench scoring.
Henriette Edge notched 16 points for Arkansas Baptist, which shot 3-of-25 from 3-point range.
