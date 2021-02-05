Shooting woes costly for MAC women

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The overall turnover margin slightly favored the Mineral Area women on Friday, but poor shooting still spelled a third straight defeat on the road.
Freshman guard Kayla Gordon scored a game-high 18 points, and NJCAA Division II No. 9 Illinois Central converted an impressive 19-of-21 free throws to prevail 65-50.
The Cougars received points from 10 different players, including 13 by forward Camryn Stafford, and never trailed during a contest that had no fans in attendance.
The Cardinals forced 27 turnovers while committing 26, and slowed down an offense that netted 98 and 95 points in two previous games.
But they faced early foul trouble as starters Mariah Stewart, Kayleigh Winch and Nijah Moore each picked up two within the first 7 1/2 minutes.
Illinois Central (3-0) capitalized by hitting 10-of-10 from the line to build an early 15-6 lead, then saw Mineral Area (2-3) respond with a promising 11-2 push.
Yasmine Pankey sank a 3-pointer, and Quincy Erickson added a turning leaner off the glass to cap the first quarter. They would share eventual team-high honors with 12 points.
Erickson netted six in the second, including a baseline jumper that pulled the Cardinals even at 17-17, and provided three steals defensively.
The momentum shifted back to ICC before halftime, as Samaiya Buchanan and Gordon beat Mineral Area down the court for transition layups.
Gordon dribbled end to end for another layup, and later caught a backdoor lob pass and released her shot in one motion to restore a 29-19 lead.
MAC created second and third chances on numerous empty possessions, but shot just 29 percent overall and 3-of-18 from beyond the arc.
Three straight offensive rebounds were squandered after Winch scored on a pinpoint 30-foot pass from Pankey to start the third quarter.
The Cardinals trimmed their 31-24 halftime deficit to 35-34 after Moore splashed in her second and the team's last 3-pointer.
Stafford nailed a triple to spark a crucial 18-4 surge by the Cougars that carried into the fourth quarter. Gordon attacked for a conventional 3-point play that punctuated the third at 49-38.
Freshman guard Jayla Sample supplied nine points and a team-high nine rebounds, and made the margin 55-43 with a strong move down the lane.
But Stewart fouled out with 4:21 remaining, removing a defensive post presence from the Mineral Area lineup, and Sh’coria Metts slashed in for a left-handed layup once that possession resumed.