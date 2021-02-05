Shooting woes costly for MAC women

The momentum shifted back to ICC before halftime, as Samaiya Buchanan and Gordon beat Mineral Area down the court for transition layups.

Gordon dribbled end to end for another layup, and later caught a backdoor lob pass and released her shot in one motion to restore a 29-19 lead.

MAC created second and third chances on numerous empty possessions, but shot just 29 percent overall and 3-of-18 from beyond the arc.

Three straight offensive rebounds were squandered after Winch scored on a pinpoint 30-foot pass from Pankey to start the third quarter.

The Cardinals trimmed their 31-24 halftime deficit to 35-34 after Moore splashed in her second and the team's last 3-pointer.

Stafford nailed a triple to spark a crucial 18-4 surge by the Cougars that carried into the fourth quarter. Gordon attacked for a conventional 3-point play that punctuated the third at 49-38.

Freshman guard Jayla Sample supplied nine points and a team-high nine rebounds, and made the margin 55-43 with a strong move down the lane.