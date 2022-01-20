Smith, Ayers lead Cardinals back from 15-point deficit

SEDALIA, Mo. – State fair center Quincenia Jackson lost her composure for just a moment, and ignited a spirited response from a previously faltering Mineral Area women’s basketball team.

The visiting Cardinals stormed back with a 22-4 scoring edge over the last 6:20 of the third quarter, and escaped with a contentious 66-62 victory on Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Gracee Smith sank 8-of-8 free throws while scoring 19 points – just one below her season high – and Mineral Area (14-7, 4-3) overcame an abysmal 2-of-19 start from the field.

Michaela Ayers emerged from a quiet first half to deliver a crucial double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and routinely outworked taller opposition along the boards.

Jackson dominated an interior matchup against Cardinals sophomore Mariah Stewart to amass game highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and restored a 39-27 lead on a physical putback.

But the momentum shifted drastically from there. After Raissa Nsabua knocked down a 3-pointer for MAC, teammate Quincy Erickson stood her ground to draw a charging foul on Jackson.

Jackson then gave Erickson an extra shove as she remained supine on the floor, and was assessed a technical foul. Her fourth personal resulted in a 12-minute stint on the bench.

Smith converted from the line and dropped in a 3-pointer moments later. Erickson attacked for a layup through contact, and Lexi McCully put Mineral Area ahead 41-39 with her first triple.

Nsabua extended a 15-0 run with a driving finish, and Erickson cashed in at the stripe after Ayers emerged with her third steal of the quarter.

The Cardinals carried a 52-43 advantage into the fourth after Yasmine Pankey and Ayers connected on additional 3-pointers, but faced a serious challenge to hang on late.

Autumn Wallace and Kayla Dooley buried consecutive threes, and Kaylani Hoskin answered a dazzling scoop layup by Erickson with a putback to bring the Roadrunners within 54-52.

Ayers answered with a timely 3-pointer, her third of the night, and Smith increased a one-possession cushion to 60-54 on her third long strike.

McCully coaxed in a key runner for a 62-57 margin with 1:15 remaining, and both Ayers and Smith made perfect trips to the line within the final 12 seconds to seal the win.

Nsabua compiled 11 points, six rebounds and five steals overall. Erickson provided 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists while McCully scored nine for the Cardinals.

State Fair (7-9, 3-4) carried a 14-8 lead through one quarter after Dooley drilled two 3-pointers, and eventually increased it to 23-8 as Jackson forced her way to the rim with success.

The Cardinals shot 23 percent from the field prior to intermission, but soon showed signs of awakening. Smith snapped her 0-of-5 shooting slump with a 3-pointer before dishing to a cutting Nsabua for a layup.

Dooley had 12 points for the Roadrunners, and restored a 34-24 halftime lead with a jumper in the final seconds. Paige Spencer added nine points.

Stewart entered the contest averaging a double-double, but went scoreless and fouled out after playing about three minutes of the second half.

McCully and State Fair guard Tieriney Echols were each given technical fouls for a brief but heated exchange after MAC reserve Emily Kellum lunged to induce a jump ball in the third quarter.

Mineral Area converted a collective 18-of-24 free throws, and will host Jefferson for another Region 16 game on Saturday afternoon.

