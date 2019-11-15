{{featured_button_text}}
South Iron Ayers
South Iron High School senior Michaela Ayers recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Already decorated with all-state and Black River League Player of the Year honors, Ayers has helped the Lady Panthers win three straight district titles and earn a third-place Class 1 all-state finish as a freshman. She enters her final varsity season with 1,091 career points. Also seated are her parents Jeff and Cristie Ayers. Standing is Mineral Area women’s basketball head coach Gary Koch.

