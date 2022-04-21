 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stewart, Moore, Ayers plot next moves

  • Updated
  • 0
MAC Women

Mineral Area women's basketball sophomore players, from left, Michaela Ayers, Nijah Moore and Mariah Stewart, are pictured while being recognized on campus Tuesday in Park Hills after recently signing their respective National Letters of Intent. Stewart will next play for Louisiana. Moore is heading for Williams Baptist, and Ayers has chosen Benedictine.

 Matt King,

Three players who helped the Mineral Area women’s basketball program achieve 21 victories during their second collegiate season have finalized their next stops.

Center Mariah Stewart and guards Nijah Moore and Michaela Ayers, all members of the first recruiting class by Briley Palmer as head coach, were collectively recognized Tuesday on campus.

Stewart added to her strength and agility as a force in the paint this past winter, and has signed to join Division I program Louisiana of the Sun Belt Conference.

She shot 55 percent from the field and registered 14 double-doubles while averaging 11.8 points and 9.6 rebounds as a sophomore.

Moore, who made NAIA school Williams Baptist her choice, became a primary offensive weapon for the Cardinals down the stretch, notching 14.3 points over her final eight games.

Moore, a St. Louis native like teammate Stewart, produced 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds on average over 32 contests.

Ayers joined MAC after leading South Iron to the Class 1 state final four, and made her impression by consistently outworking larger opponents.

She averaged 39 percent shooting from 3-point range and 82 from the line while posting 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, and will play next for NAIA member Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.

