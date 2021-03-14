Three Rivers pulls away from MAC women

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team successfully held unbeaten and 12th-ranked Three Rivers to just 36 percent from the field on Saturday evening.
But the Cardinals turned in a rougher offensive performance, and watched the host Raiders convert 21 points off 25 total turnovers while pulling away for a 70-44 win.
Myia Yelder tallied 18 points and three assists for Three Rivers (13-0, 9-0), which extended a 30-20 lead at intermission with a 40-24 scoring edge in the second half.
Chaylea Mosby compiled 13 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and Joi Montgomery added a second double-double in the victory with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mineral Area (6-10, 4-6) enjoyed one lead in the contest at 12-11 after 3-pointers from Quincy Erickson and Yasmine Pankey highlighted a 9-2 spurt.
But the Cardinals would miss every other perimeter shot taken – ending the game 2-of-22 – and finished just 27 percent overall from the field.
Three Rivers capped the first quarter with eight consecutive points, earning three trips to the line before Mosby sank a 3-pointer resulting from two offensive rebounds.
Yelder finished a 3-point play in transition as a 16-0 run made it 27-12, and the Raiders prevented MAC from generating sustained offense through the low post.
Erickson capped the half with a turning bank shot and subsequent 3-point play on an aggressive drive, and carried the MAC offense with a game-high 19 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.
Her teammates shot a collective 8-of-37, however, including a couple of physical putbacks from center Mariah Stewart early in the third quarter.
Montgomery countered with an excellent spinning layup in the lane, and later pulled up to knock down an 11-foot jumper for a 47-29 separation.
Yelder answered an Erickson basket from long range to maintain a 56-36 advantage with 8:44 remaining, and Three Rivers played more than nine minutes of the fourth quarter before committing a foul.
Kierra Thornton and Autumn Dodd each chipped in eight points for the Raiders, who made 16-of-21 free throws compared to 12-of-19 by the Cardinals.
Pankey produced nine points, eight rebounds and three assists for Mineral Area, which returns to action Monday at home against Moberly.