Three Rivers pulls away from MAC women

Yelder finished a 3-point play in transition as a 16-0 run made it 27-12, and the Raiders prevented MAC from generating sustained offense through the low post.

Erickson capped the half with a turning bank shot and subsequent 3-point play on an aggressive drive, and carried the MAC offense with a game-high 19 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.

Her teammates shot a collective 8-of-37, however, including a couple of physical putbacks from center Mariah Stewart early in the third quarter.

Montgomery countered with an excellent spinning layup in the lane, and later pulled up to knock down an 11-foot jumper for a 47-29 separation.

Yelder answered an Erickson basket from long range to maintain a 56-36 advantage with 8:44 remaining, and Three Rivers played more than nine minutes of the fourth quarter before committing a foul.

Kierra Thornton and Autumn Dodd each chipped in eight points for the Raiders, who made 16-of-21 free throws compared to 12-of-19 by the Cardinals.

Pankey produced nine points, eight rebounds and three assists for Mineral Area, which returns to action Monday at home against Moberly.

