Three Rivers sinks MAC women from perimeter

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team had no answer after Three Rivers drained seven 3-pointers in the first quarter on Saturday evening.

Myia Yelder paced a balanced attack with 13 points, and the host Raiders prevailed 78-50 to notch their 10th straight victory and maintain a share of first place in the Region 16 standings.

Hannah Thurmon grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, and equaled Deanay Watson and Jamiyah Thomas with 11 points for Three Rivers (24-5, 8-1).

Chaylea Mosby and Jordan Little connected twice with early triples, and Thurmon buried her second to complete a 30-9 scoring margin in the opening period.

A driving assist from Katelyn South to Thomas made it 38-14, and Three Rivers protected the lead after committing only 10 turnovers and taking any interior offense away from the Cardinals.

Masyn McWilliams netted 12 points, and Keanna Williams totaled 11 points with seven rebounds for Mineral Area (17-9, 4-4), which made 1-of-6 free-throw attempts in the game.