Three Rivers sinks MAC women from perimeter

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team had no answer after Three Rivers drained seven 3-pointers in the first quarter on Saturday evening.
Myia Yelder paced a balanced attack with 13 points, and the host Raiders prevailed 78-50 to notch their 10th straight victory and maintain a share of first place in the Region 16 standings.
Hannah Thurmon grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, and equaled Deanay Watson and Jamiyah Thomas with 11 points for Three Rivers (24-5, 8-1).
Chaylea Mosby and Jordan Little connected twice with early triples, and Thurmon buried her second to complete a 30-9 scoring margin in the opening period.
A driving assist from Katelyn South to Thomas made it 38-14, and Three Rivers protected the lead after committing only 10 turnovers and taking any interior offense away from the Cardinals.
Masyn McWilliams netted 12 points, and Keanna Williams totaled 11 points with seven rebounds for Mineral Area (17-9, 4-4), which made 1-of-6 free-throw attempts in the game.
Riana Rangi struck twice from 3-point range in the second quarter, but the visitors still trailed 41-22 at halftime and generated just six points in the third.
Three Rivers frustrated forward Tyeshia Mitchell into a scoreless outing, and yielded a single basket to top perimeter threat Natalia Lalic. All five MAC starters were pulled in a mass substitution at one juncture.
Yelder hit a couple of driving layups out of intermission, and Watson finished three shots inside to help the Raiders establish a 61-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Williams knocked down three mid-range shots down the stretch, and McWilliams regained team-high honors for MAC with a late layup after Sydni Basler got a 3-pointer.
Rangi tallied eight points, and Ruby Benn dished out six assists while scoring seven for the Cardinals.
Mineral Area can clinch the No. 3 seed and a first-round home game in the upcoming Region 16 tournament with a victory at Jefferson on Monday afternoon.