Three Rivers women avenge loss to MAC

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Mineral Area women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer relied heavily on her five starters to counter the deeper rotation of Three Rivers on Saturday evening.

The Cardinals set a favorable tone and built an early double-digit lead when sophomore guard Lexi McCully drilled four 3-pointers of increasing distance in the first quarter.

But 15th-ranked Three Rivers made the necessary defensive adjustments to hold the top MAC shooter without a field goal after halftime, and foul trouble soon gathered against the visitors.

Forward Maiya Bergdorf compiled 20 points with six rebounds, and the Raiders sank 20-of-28 free throws during a 74-62 victory to avenge their December defeat.

De’Kariya Jackson amassed 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and Three Rivers (17-2, 6-1) used a decisive advantage in the paint to overcome a 6-of-25 effort from beyond the arc.

McCully knocked down a fifth triple to create a 30-30 halftime tie, and paced Mineral Area (15-7, 5-2) with 16 points while fellow guard Katelyn Chomko notched 14.

The Cardinals opened with a 3-pointer by Chomko and basket in the lane by Michell Butler on assists from Audra Pasakarnis before McCully staked them to a 21-10 advantage.

Three Rivers answered with a 13-2 run while producing a flurry of turnovers. Marihya Hart split free throws after securing an offensive rebound, and her ensuing steal led to a transition 3-point play by Jackson.

Bergdorf finished a strong post move, and received an entry pass for her fourth field goal after the Raiders picked up their first lead at 28-27.

Mineral Area was 35 percent for the field and committed 24 costly turnovers, which negated a couple of solid individual performances along the glass.

Butler tallied 13 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds while Destiny Williams posted eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists in defeat.

Three Rivers was called for 11 fouls in the third quarter alone, but still surged ahead 54-46 after Amiya Johnson hit two 3-pointers off the bench and Tamela Shaw converted a putback try.

Gabby Moore beat the buzzer with a 30-footer in response, and Mineral Area pulled even at 58-58 when Butler and Williams found room to score inside.

Butler and Williams fouled out just eight seconds apart, however, and were eventually joined by McCully as the Raiders closed with a 16-4 push over the last 4:20 of the contest.

Ari Winston restored a 68-60 margin on two straight baskets amid the absence of post defender Butler, and had 10 points plus eight rebounds. Tamela Shaw added eight points and five steals to the win.

Mineral Area, which forced 19 turnovers and hit 13-of-20 free throws, will face another tough Region 16 showdown at Moberly on Wednesday.