Three Rivers women leave MAC behind after break

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Mineral Area women played nearly even basketball with top-ranked Three Rivers through the first 19 minutes on Wednesday evening.

But once foul trouble affected point guard Raissa Nsabua, the unbeaten Lady Raiders promptly pounced for a defining 21-2 scoring run and were never threatened again.

Sophomore guard Myia Yelder compiled 21 points, six assists and three steals while making 9-of-11 free throws in a 75-54 triumph at Libla Sports Arena as the teams met for the third time this season.

Three Rivers (25-0, 13-0) shot just 39 percent for the game, but rained down six 3-pointers – two each from Jenna McMillen, Autumn Dodd and Kourtney Kendrick – during a big third quarter.

With the No. 3 seed already solidified, Mineral Area (19-10, 8-6) used the supreme test as early preparation to prepare for the upcoming Region 16 tournament.

The Cardinals showed improvement while committing 17 turnovers. They were hampered by 19 in the first half alone when previously facing the Raiders in late January.

Although MAC avoided many of the corner traps that proved lethal in that contest, it was still limited to 7-of-24 shooting from beyond the arc while Three Rivers knocked down 14-of-34 attempts.

Kendrick finished with 13 points and McMillen added 12 on four triples for the Raiders, who can close out a perfect regular season with victories over Jefferson and Crowder.

Nijah Moore paced the Cardinals with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Mariah Stewart tallied 12 points. The visitors were outscored 39-24 in the second half.

Moore sank two free throws after Gracee Smith swished her lone shot from the perimeter, keeping Mineral Area within 31-30 while nearing halftime.

Nsabua registered team highs with 10 assists and eight rebounds, but headed to the bench after picking up her third personal foul about 25 feet from the basket.

Karlee Holland hit a 3-pointer after a go-ahead attempt by the Cardinals missed, and Yelder converted an offensive rebound into free throws just before the break.

Dodd and McMillen nailed back-to-back threes to extend a 36-30 halftime lead, and Yelder wisely attacked Nsabua off the dribble to draw her fourth foul with 7:16 left in the third quarter.

Mineral Area coach Briley Palmer gambled correctly by bringing Nsabua back less than three minutes later, but not before her squad trailed 52-32 and yielded a couple of transition layups off steals.

The Cardinals pushed back with an 8-0 spurt as Lexi McCully struck from long range and Moore finished a pass from Nsabua while hitting the deck on a 3-point play.

Stewart netted consecutive baskets early in the fourth to make it 65-51, but Three Rivers held MAC to three points over the final five minutes.

Yelder and Kendrick sealed the outcome on back-to-back triples. Joi Montgomery supplied a game-high 13 rebounds plus eight points.

Mineral Area calmly executed its half-court offense, and grabbed a 9-6 lead when Michaela Ayers landed a corner 3-pointer off a Stewart kickout pass.

Quincy Erickson scored off a long lob from Nsabua for a 12-12 tie, but a couple of steals from Yelder created fast breaks that helped Three Rivers establish a 25-15 lead in the second quarter.

Nsabua worked inside for a putback, then found Stewart for a layup in traffic to draw within 28-25. The Cardinals shot 36 percent from the field.

Mineral Area, which finished 9-13 amid an abbreviated schedule last winter will chase a 20-win regular season Saturday at home against Crowder.

