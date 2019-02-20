Try 1 month for 99¢
MAC Women

Mineral Area freshman guard Kinsley Payne controls the basketball during a home game earlier this season against John Wood.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

VINCENNES, Ind. – With its immediate postseason roadmap already known, the Mineral Area women’s basketball team has the luxury of giving its injured players extra time to heal.

Without starters Masyn McWilliams and Natalia Lalic in uniform, the Lady Cardinals received their most lopsided loss of the season in a midweek road contest on Wednesday.

Vincennes shot 56 percent during the first half, and made a stellar 12-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc while rolling to an 84-48 triumph.

Jhala Hanry recorded 20 points with four steals, and Jaynice Stovall added 14 points with five steals to highlight the Trailblazers (19-6), who avenged a 78-55 loss from early December.

Vincennes surged to a 28-12 lead through one quarter, and increased the margin to 48-26 at halftime. Reeva Hammelman tallied 10 points, and Ivanda Hadjakova had nine points plus 10 rebounds.

Holly Forbes powered Mineral Area with 16 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes, earning her 16th double-double of the season.

Keanna Williams contributed 11 points with four assists, and Lainey Bell scored seven.

The Lady Cardinals will conclude the regular season at home against State Fair on Saturday.

