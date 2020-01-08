VINCENNES, Ind. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team could not match the size and firepower of host squad Vincennes on Tuesday night.
Jhala Henry scored 14 of her 25 points during the first quarter, and drained four 3-pointers as the Lady Trailblazers triumphed 96-78 for their 12th consecutive win.
Fess Hawkins notched 21 points, and used her 6-foot-3 frame to compile 12 of her 19 rebounds at the offensive end for several second-chance baskets.
Vincennes (15-3) never trailed after Henry hit a driving layup and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions within an opening 7-0 spurt. The lead swelled to 26-13 as the first quarter concluded.
Mineral Area (11-6), now with a roster of 10, was a perfect 9-of-9 from the line in limited chances while the Lady Blazers went 17-of-24.
Sophomore guard Masyn McWilliams established a new career high for the second straight contest in defeat, netting 22 of her 31 points before halftime.
She recorded four field goals in each of the first two quarters, and cut the difference to 33-22 on a fast-break layup off a steal and assist by Ruby Benn.
Vincennes responded with an 11-2 run that established a 20-point cushion, and entered intermission holding a 53-37 lead after Jaynice Stovall got the friendly roll on a wild flip in the lane.
Stovall totaled 17 points, eight assists and four steals while effectively attacking the lane, and Jocelyn Thompson was 6-for-6 from the field to contribute 13 points off the bench.
Tyeshia Mitchell provided 18 points, and made a necessary shift to the post defensively for MAC. Her five rebounds and three steals were team highs.
Natalia Lalic knocked down a couple of late threes to finish with 17 points and six assists. Her previous triple was followed by Mitchell’s driving scoop that brought the Lady Cardinals within 57-44.
Vincennes remained in control, and restored a 73-55 separation by finding Hawkins for an inside look just before the third quarter expired.
Mineral Area made its closest approach down the stretch at 77-64 on another aggressive move from Mitchell after McWilliams converted an outlet pass into a 3-point play.
Henry answered with a deep 3-pointer from the left wing, but hobbled to the Vincennes bench with less than three minutes to play.
Benn dished out nine assists and Keanna Williams added six more for the Lady Cardinals, who will host Crowder for Region 16 action on Saturday.
Riana Rangi-Brown returned to the Mineral Area lineup after dealing with illness last week.
