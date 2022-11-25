Wabash Valley outruns MAC in dominant fourth quarter

PARK HILLS – Shaulana Wagner netted 18 points through the first three quarters before her Wabash Valley teammates assumed control.

The visiting Warriors scored during their first five possessions of a dominant fourth quarter on shots within five feet of the basket, and prevailed 77-59 over Mineral Area on Friday afternoon.

Yiesha Williams totaled 16 points with five steals, and Zhordan Shannon added 15 points as Wabash Valley (6-1) outscored the Cardinals 26-9 over the final 10 minutes.

Mineral Area (7-4) completely erased a 15-point deficit when sophomore guard Lexi McCully beat the halftime buzzer with a stop and fade from nine feet for a 39-39 tie.

But the Cardinals could not duplicate that response down the stretch, and had their four-game win streak snapped with the final score marking the largest spread of the contest.

Wagner found Shannon on a high-low entry pass, and Trinitee Harris threw a long assist to Shannon off a steal for a 3-point play and 62-52 lead.

McCully sank a runner at 66-59 with 2:39 remaining after Katelyn Chomko drilled a 3-pointer. Wabash Valley then shut down any comeback hopes with a closing 11-0 run.

The Cardinals found early success by quickly counter attacking for three early baskets by forward Audra Pasakarnis, but a rash of turnovers enabled the Warriors to surge back.

Jade Salters dribbled end to end for a 3-point play, and two steals by Shannon were also cashed in as 11 straight points created a 28-15 advantage.

McCully ignited Mineral Area with a couple of 3-pointers while scoring a team-high 17. Kyndal Dodd spun in the paint and Syrene Sanders received a long outlet from McCully during an extensive 22-7 outburst.

Yiesha Williams drew an intentional foul from McCully in the closing seconds after making her fifth steal of the game. Wabash Valley utilized 11 players from its roster.

Pasakarnis had 14 points, and Dodd provided nine points with eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Chomko made four steals, and Michell Butler grabbed nine rebounds off the bench.