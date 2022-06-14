All-state baseball awards span seven MAAA teams

West County earned its first MAAA Small-School baseball championship in 17 years with a strong 1-2 punch atop the pitching rotation leading the way.

Senior ace J.D. Whitter and junior right-hander Caden Merrill each threw a no-hitter this season, and helped power the lineup as the Bulldogs finished 18-5.

Whitter allowed just six earned runs and notched four shutouts over 10 starts with a lethal repertoire that routinely compiled double-digit strikeouts.

The lefty and future Division II hurler for Drury University has capped his varsity career as a First Team Class 3 all-state selection by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Merrill earned Second Team distinction as an infielder, usually stationed at third base, and was among nine players spanning seven MAAA programs to be honored this spring.

Class 4, District 2 alone contains four First Team all-state picks, but champion Central was surprisingly limited to a single representative.

Sophomore star Casen Murphy was selected for pitching after a dominant season, both on the mound and at the plate for the Rebels, who carried a 19-game win streak into the state playoffs.

Valle Catholic has averaged 25 victories over the past three high seasons, anchored by prolific offensive and defensive efforts of two recent graduates.

Catcher Josh Bieser provided a potent left-handed bat in front of powerful outfielder Aiden Heberlie. Both players also possess strong throwing arms, and have repeated their First Team status from last year.

Heberlie completed an all-state trifecta in football, basketball and baseball before heading to the diamond at the University of Missouri.

Neighboring rival Ste. Genevieve also celebrated a First Team performer, and junior center fielder and pitcher Aiden Heberlie merited the honor in Class 4.

Other Class 3 selections include Second Team catcher Colin Whited of Arcadia Valley, while Kingston senior pitcher and infielder Wyatt Jessen received Honorable Mention.

Junior infielder Kooper Kekec shined with consistency for a struggling North County club, and picked up all-state Honorable Mention in Class 5.

The following players were named academic all-state: Carter Hedrick, Tyler Mork, Joey Randazzo and Isaiah Faulkner of Bismarck; Colton Politte, Wyatt Knapp, Isaac Jones and Blake Coleman of Potosi; Clayton Komar and Landon Johnson of Farmington; and Chase Fallert of Valle Catholic.

