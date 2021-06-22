All-state baseball includes four from Valle

The Valle Catholic baseball team was forced to compete in a substantially tougher Class 4 for the first time this spring, but just kept on winning.

The Warriors reeled off 19 consecutive victories during a 28-5 campaign, and became the lone team from the MAAA conference to capture a district championship.

The MHSBCA recently announced its all-state award recipients. Four players were recognized from Valle Catholic, which was eliminated by eventual Class 4 champion Kennett in the sectional round.

Junior center fielder and University of Missouri commit Aiden Heberlie earned a First Team nod along with classmate and catcher Josh Bieser as crucial extra-base threats in the lineup.

Valle Catholic had two more players who shared infield and pitching duties – senior Jayden Gegg and sophomore Chase Fallert – picked for Second Team utility.

Farmington took the field with a roster dominated by senior leadership. Two of its leading performers are found on the Class 5 all-state list.