All-state baseball includes four from Valle
The Valle Catholic baseball team was forced to compete in a substantially tougher Class 4 for the first time this spring, but just kept on winning.

The Warriors reeled off 19 consecutive victories during a 28-5 campaign, and became the lone team from the MAAA conference to capture a district championship.

The MHSBCA recently announced its all-state award recipients. Four players were recognized from Valle Catholic, which was eliminated by eventual Class 4 champion Kennett in the sectional round.

Junior center fielder and University of Missouri commit Aiden Heberlie earned a First Team nod along with classmate and catcher Josh Bieser as crucial extra-base threats in the lineup.

Valle Catholic had two more players who shared infield and pitching duties – senior Jayden Gegg and sophomore Chase Fallert – picked for Second Team utility.

Farmington took the field with a roster dominated by senior leadership. Two of its leading performers are found on the Class 5 all-state list.

Clayton Redmond shined at shortstop with nine home runs, and lefty pitching ace Jacob Jarvis belted six more to power the 19-10 Knights as both received Honorable Mention.

North County sophomore Jobe Smith also secured Class 5 utility Honorable Mention as a key hitter near the top of the order while emerging as a top hurler for the Raiders.

Arcadia Valley is represented on all-state by two senior standouts. Carter Brogan landed Second Team status as an outfielder while pitcher/shortstop Taylon Jones collected Honorable Mention.

Bismarck freshman Garrett Mork was selected for Class 2 Honorable Mention as an infielder.

Central led all MAAA programs with five players – Jace Crump, Jett Bridges, Kendall Horton, Slade Schweiss and Ty Schweiss - earning Academic All-State honors.

Other Academic All-State honorees include: Connor Sullivan, Dylan Cole and Tyler Mork of Bismarck; Ryker Walton, Wade Mercille and Wyatt Knapp of Potosi; J.D. Whitter and Kamden Walter of West County; Jacob Gibbs and Carter Brogan of Arcadia Valley.

