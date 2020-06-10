All-state pitcher Dowd to MAC
All-state pitcher Dowd to MAC

West County High School senior Dakota Dowd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Dowd achieved First Team all-state status during his junior season after posting a 10-0 record and 0.65 ERA, and the Bulldogs reached the state playoffs for a third consecutive year. Also seated, from left, are his girlfriend Natia Turner, mother Fawn Dowd, father Tracy Dowd and brother Dawson Dowd. Pictured standing are West County athletic director John Simily and head baseball coach Bobby Simily.

