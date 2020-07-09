AV baseball returns with shutout victory

IRONTON – The opportunity to reunite for a competitive home baseball game carried special meaning for members of the Arcadia Valley squad.
Like other scholastic sports programs across the nation, the Tigers shared the disappointment of having their official season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But it was no comparison to the collective sting they suffered on May 1 when learning about the tragic death of 18-year-old teammate and friend Corbin Rea.
The tributes to Rea were clearly visible Wednesday at Erpenbach Field. His No. 9 was displayed on the white jersey attached to the center field fence and drawn with chalk in the home on-deck circle.
Arcadia Valley also recognized his three fellow seniors – Stephen Pursley, Kolter McBride and Logan Pannebecker – prior to facing Bismarck in an exhibition contest.
A motivated Pursley appeared in optimum form on the mound, twirling a 1-hitter and striking out 10 as the Tigers prevailed 10-0 in five innings.
Leadoff man Taylon Jones singled twice while center fielder Hunter Smith contributed three RBI from the No. 9 spot in the AV order.
Bismarck featured a roster devoid of seniors for its summer debut, and totaled six defensive miscues behind starting hurler Connor Sullivan and reliever Tyler Mork.
The Indians mixed in some timely success as well, as Sullivan picked off a runner and catcher Trevor Politte caught another trying to steal third in the first inning.
Left fielder Bayley Brewster alertly retrieved a ball that was booted at shortstop, and threw behind a man that rounded second base too far to end the third.
But Arcadia Valley had already established a 3-0 advantage after Jones and McBride opened the first two frames with singles before crossing the plate.
The cushion was more than enough to support Pursley, who retired 12 of his first 13 batters faced and teased a possible no-hitter through four innings.
The Tigers gathered in the outfield spot where Rea would have likely occupied for a prayer before the action began, then briefly knelt in that direction after Pursley finished his initial warm-up tosses.
Sullivan struck out two but walked six over 3 2/3 innings in the loss. AV widened the margin with five runs in the fourth, sparked by a single from Keegan Lawlor.
Smith notched his second sacrifice fly before Jones singled for a 5-0 lead. Pursley followed with a two-run triple and timed his break perfectly to steal home on a return throw to the mound.
Andrew Tedford began the bottom of the fifth with a single against Mork after drawing two previous walks and scoring each time. Smith doubled in Collin Whited before an error ended the game.
Hunter Dugal produced the two best swings for Bismarck, including a long leadoff double before the Indians stranded the bases loaded in the fifth. He opened the second with a screaming line drive that Pursley snared near his left ear.
Jacob Gibbs went 1-for-2 plus a walk, and Jackson Dement scored two runs for Arcadia Valley, which has scheduled two more exhibition this month against Valley and West County.
