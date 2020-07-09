AV baseball wins first game since loss of teammate

The Indians mixed in some timely success as well, as Sullivan picked off a runner and catcher Trevor Politte caught another trying to steal third in the first inning.

Left fielder Bayley Brewster alertly retrieved a ball that was booted at shortstop, and threw behind a man that rounded second base too far to end the third.

But Arcadia Valley had already established a 3-0 advantage after Jones and McBride opened the first two frames with singles before crossing the plate.

The cushion was more than enough to support Pursley, who retired 12 of his first 13 batters faced and teased a possible no-hitter through four innings.

The Tigers gathered in the outfield spot where Rea would have likely occupied for a prayer before the action began, then briefly knelt in that direction after Pursley finished his initial warm-up tosses.

Sullivan struck out two but walked six over 3 2/3 innings in the loss. AV widened the margin with five runs in the fourth, sparked by a single from Keegan Lawlor.